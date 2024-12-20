BREAKING: Gators Kicker Trey Smack Sets Gasparilla Bowl Record
Florida Gators Trey Smack has made his way into the Gasparilla Bowl history books. When he nailed a 30-yard field goal with 13:03 left in the fourth quarter to give the Gators a 19-0 lead over Tulane, he set a record for the most field goals in a game in the bowl’s history (4).
When you include the extra point that came on DJ Lagway’s touchdown pass to Tony Livingston, he accounted for 13 of the Gators' points or 68.4% of all scoring to that point.
This is the second time this season as well that he has scored more than double-digit points in a game (12).
Heading into the game, Smack had made 14 of his 17 total field goal attempts during the season. This was the first time this season that he made more than three field goals in a game. It was also the first time he made more than two field goal attempts in a game this season.
Smack had his best day since he went a perfect 5-for-5 on field-goal tries against South Carolina on Oct. 14, 2023, which was the Gators' final win last season. The man has a knack for having big games in the final wins of the season.
At the time of publishing, Florida held a 19-0 lead with 9:53 left in the game. Along with Smack’s effort, the defense did their job with two interceptions in the game and holding Tulane 129 yards of total offense.