Gators' Lagway Rated the Best Deep Passer in the Country
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As a true freshman, Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway’s freakish athletic traits are already helping him stick out from the crowd.
According to Pro Football Focus, Lagway is the best deep passer in the country. The true freshman has a 99.4 deep pass rating on throws beyond 20 yards.
Prior to his hamstring injury, Lagway’s 63.2% completion percentage beyond 20 yards was the best in the country.
This season, Lagway has thrown for 1,297 yards seven touchdowns and five interceptions while starting in just three full games up to this point in the season. In his three starts this season, Lagway is averaging 313 yards per game and 2 touchdowns.
Lagway’s explosive 456-yard, three-touchdown performance against Samford in Week 2 cemented him as the team's leading passer five weeks before he became the full-time starter. In his collegiate debut as a starter, Lagway set the program record for completions beyond 40 yards
In his most recent game against LSU, Lagway completed four passes beyond 20 yards, with three of them going to senior receiver Elijhah Badger.
The connection between the true freshman and the fifth-year receiver dates back to Lagway’s first start, when he found Badger for a 77-yard completion. When Lagway tied his own record for completions beyond 40 yards against Kentucky, Badger had three catches of 40 yards or more.
Although both are newcomers, Lagway’s superb arm talent has paired well with Badger’s game-breaking speed and savvy route running ability to form quite the pairing.