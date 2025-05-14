Gators' Lagway, Wilson III Named Top Five QB-WR Duo
Over the past couple years, the Florida Gators football program has featured some exciting underclassmen talent. With some experience under their belt now, Florida could be ready to make some serious noise in the SEC.
According to 247Sports’ Smoke Dixon, UF sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Eugene Wilson III form one of the top five duos in college football.
While neither player took the nation by storm last season, they have flashed some serious potential throughout their young careers.
During his true freshman season, Lagway earned some national recognition after filling in for Graham Mertz, Florida’s original starter, after completing 59 percent of his and passes while throwing for 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Toward the end of the season, Pro Football Focus revealed that he was their highest graded passer on throws beyond 20 yards.
Heading into this season, Lagway has been viewed as a legitimate Heisman contender and one of the best quarterbacks in college football.
Although Wilson III’s sophomore campaign was cut short due to injury, the 2023 Freshman All-SEC selection has already caught 80 passes for 804 yards and seven touchdowns throughout his collegiate career (14 games).
During his true freshman season, Wilson III led the team with six receiving touchdowns while also finishing second on the team in receptions (61) and receiving yards (538). Besides being honored within the SEC, he was also a FWAA Freshman All-American
Although his sophomore season ended after just four games due to a hip injury that required surgery, the 5-foot-10 and 183 pound receiver still caught 19 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown.
According to Pro Football Focus’ 2026 NFL Draft Big Board, Wilson III is the 57th best prospect heading into this season.