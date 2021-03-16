Former Gators LB Jarrad Davis Signs With the New York Jets

The former standout linebacker from the University of Florida, Jarrad Davis takes the next step in his NFL journey.

Image credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

The NFL has already begun to see movement in the opening stages of the league's negotiation period prior to the opening of the new league year.

One of the players that made a move yesterday was former Florida Gators linebacker Jarrad Davis, who is reportedly set to sign a one-year $7M deal with the New York Jets. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the impending move on Monday.

Davis, 26, spent the past four seasons with the Detroit Lions after being selected by the franchise in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was selected 21st overall and became the first true off-ball linebacker for the Gators to be selected in the first round since Channing Crowder (2005, Miami Dolphins).

During his time with Florida, Davis became one of the team's leaders on defense, especially during his final two seasons at the program. He would go on to total 201 tackles (106 solos), 20 tackles-for-loss, 5.5 sacks and an interception. He was a pros-pro in college and that would carry him, at least for a brief time, in the NFL.

In his first season with the Lions under defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, Davis was one of the brightest young linebackers in the NFK, tallying 96 tackles (65 solos), three pass breakups. four tackles-for-loss and an interception. While he would also play well his following season under a new regime, his play regressed as time went on.

Last season, Davis started just four games for the Lions, and was only able to muster 46 tackles (25 solos) through 14 total games on the year. He did, however, add two forced fumbles.

Now, Davis will get an opportunity to realize his potential yet again, signing with the Jets in free agency who is headed up by newcomer Rober Saleh, one of the brightest defensive minds in football. While he will be within an organization led by a rookie head coach, Davis should be able to use this time as a fresh start, a new beginning for his career.