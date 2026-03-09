Former Gators LB Inks Deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A former member of the Florida Gators defense is making his way back to the state. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, linebacker Alex Anzalone signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth $17 million.

Source: Former Lions LB Alex Anzalone is signing a two-year, $17 million deal with the Buccaneers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Originally selected by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2017 draft, he established himself as a starting linebacker on the Detroit Lions when available. Injuries have been an issue at times for him, but he managed to see action for 16 of 17 games last season.

He made 95 tackles (52 solo) last season and racked up two and a half sacks. The latter number is the second-best of his career. When available, he can be an effective member of the defense.

For Gators fans down in Tampa, it'll be fun to have an alumnus to watch in the NFL. He would, barring another signing, be the lone former Gator player on the staff. Kyle Trask was on the roster until last year, but he was cut. He's now a free agent. So, the Bucs at least find a Gators successor for the staff.

Anzalone played for the Gators from 2013 to 2016. He was a Will Muschamp recruit who stuck around for two years under Jim McElwain. He saw action in 24 games during his four seasons in Gainesville. He missed significant time due to injuries then as well.

His case for an NFL job came in the eight games he saw the field during his final season. He made 55 tackles, three sacks and recovered a fumble. Despite an early finish to his season, he boosted his stock enough to be a Day Two pick.

The Buccaneers are looking to bolster their defense after an anemic showing last season. A healthy Anzalone would be a quality addition to the defense and one with a reasonable cap hit.