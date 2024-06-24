Gators Linebackers Get Boost in 2024
Faced with what many label as an unforgiving schedule, the University of Florida defense will handle their business as usual. Yet, while too many gaze at the schedule, they discount an underrated aspect of the team.
From the first thought, you may not associate recent Florida defenses with high-level linebackers, but the current starters aim to not only change that perception, but navigate an arduous schedule. The two starters really put the teeth in the Florida Gators defense.
As with other evaluations, an edge rusher, fitting into the BUCK/JACK/LEO description don't not fall under the description of a true linebacker. As a result, they will be omitted as we take a look at the Gators linebacker corps.
The Engine
Granted, since the beginning of the sport, the middle linebacker spot carries the responsibility and prestige of leader. From Singletary to Lewis, middle linebackers remain a different breed. Shemar James, with a healed kneecap will barrel onto the film, looking to pick up where he left off.
A gruesome kneecap dislocation robbed James of the final four games of the season. Although an injury ended his 2023 campaign, he finished second on the team with 54 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.
In all honesty, the defense collapsed. Losing leads in the fourth quarter against Arkansas and Missouri. The team limped to a 6-7 year, losing every game that James missed. Taking the field with something to prove, James will take on the challenge like blockers, head on, with eyes open and purpose.
The Prospect
After a year with South Carolina, Grayson Howard heads home to Florida. The Andrew Jackson High (Jacksonville) standout will assume the WILL spot. How South Carolina didn't fight harder to keep him remains a mystery. Looking at his attitude, you see a team-oriented, hyper-aggressive player that wants to make every play. If he can't, Howard works to ensure his teammates will.
That level at unselfishness doesn't happen often at Power 5 schools. Meanwhile, the on-the-field aspects should thrill the fanbase. In limited action up in Columbia, the four-star transfer amassed nineteen tackles. More importantly, he displayed traits that will shine when he develops as a player.
Unafraid to jump into the fray, Howard uses agility and brute force to discard block attempts. With that said, he will need time to develop his approach in pass coverage/rushing and run stopping. While not quite refined, Howard's stacking-and-shedding will tighten up. In space, he looks comfortable enough to functionally operate until he's ready to marry athleticism, toughness and technique.
The Florida Gators ranked 12th in the SEC in rushing defense last year. With the return of an experienced, healthy James and an infusion of a talented transfer like Howard, expect the Gators' defense to make big strides in 2024.