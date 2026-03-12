Gators Make Late Addition to Defensive Coaching Staff

The Florida Gators have added yet another new face to their staff on Thursday, while already a week into spring practices in 2026, hiring Wofford co-defensive coordinator Jonathan Saxon as an assistant who will work under Gerald Chatman with the Gators’ defensive line.

Saxon has been at Wofford since 2023, helping lead the Terriers’ defense to finish first in their conference in total defense in 2025 and an impressive 40th amongst the entire nation. His defensive line unit was the standout of the group, finishing seventh in the nation in run defense while lineman Brandon Maina’s 11 sacks ranked fourth in the nation and were the fifth-highest mark in school history.

Before his almost three-year stint at the program, Saxon spent eight years at South Carolina State, including four as the defensive coordinator. In such a time, he helped eight players get drafted to the NFL and established some impressive units, including a 2022 group that would finish 41st in total defense amongst the nation, fifth in tackles for loss and 29th in total sacks.

He would actually start his career under someone very familiar to Gainesville, working for former Gators coach Charlie Strong for two years as a defensive line graduate assistant at the University of Louisville from 2012 to 2013, including helping an elite 2013 Cardinals defense that led the nation in sacks (3.31 per game; 43 sacks in 13 games), total defense (251.5 yards per game) and rushing defense (80.7 ypg.).

Saxon comes to the Gators seemingly in place of assistant Eric McDaniel, who was hired this offseason at Florida before later being named the defensive line coach at Tulane after minimal time in Gainesville. Now joining a positional staff headlined by Chatman, he will need to be prepared to match the unit's unique energy and hands-on approach, making it an exciting watch every day at practice.

JaReylan McCoy had a good rep, so coaches challenged him to do it again.



Lots of energy coming from this drill today. #Gators pic.twitter.com/MsDf3K1PEE — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 5, 2026

"It's awesome watching Chat get after those guys because it comes from a place of love," White told Florida Gators on SI about the energy. "It can be incredibly intense, but they understand where it's coming from. It's not just a guy with a whistle yelling and screaming just because he can. They know that he cares, they know how much time he puts in, they know that he wants the best out of them, and when we get the best out of that group, it's going to trickle all the way."

Saxon will be tasked with helping Florida get the most out of a talented but somewhat unproven defensive line unit this season, adding to an already strong staff at the position, though somewhat playing catch-up due to his late addition to the program.