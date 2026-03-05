Florida Gators 2026 Spring Camp Practice No. 2 Notebook

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Tuesday opened 2026 spring camp, with the media invited to cover a 40-minute portion of warmups and on-air individual drills. The team was not in pads and did not do drills against each other during the media viewing period.

"It's freaking awesome. I love it," head coach Jon Sumrall said of opening his first camp with the Gators. "Like, dude, I had a hard time sleeping last night. I woke up at like 3 o'clock, 3:30 and 4 o'clock, I guess I'll just get up. I love football from the jump. I don't care if we're practicing University of Florida or wherever, I was excited to be at football practice because I love football."

Florida Gators on SI's Cam Parker, Dylan Olive and Kyle Lander were in attendance. Here is a participation report, some practice notes and observations, and clips taken during the viewing period.

Participation Report

Florida Gators on SI previously detailed the Gators' first spring injury report, which can be read here.

Orange non-contact jersey, participated in drills

DL Kamran James (shoulder)

DB Javian Toombs (shoulder)

Rehab in indoor

WR Dallas Wilson (foot - upgraded from being absent on Tuesday)

OL Fletcher Westphal (wrist)

DL Kendall Guervil (knee) *out for entirety of camp

DL Jalen Wiggins (hip - upgraded from being absent on Tuesday) *out for entirety of camp

JACK Titus Bullard (hamstring)

LB Myles Graham (shoulder)

DB Dijon Johnson (knee - upgraded from being absent on Tuesday)

Absent from practice

OL Chancellor Campbell (knee) *out for entirety of camp

OL Daniel Pierre Louis (hip) *out for entirety of camp

DB CJ Bronaugh (hip) *out for entirety of camp

Practice Notes

Dallas Wilson Rehabs

After being absent from Tuesday's viewing period, receiver Dallas Wilson was seen doing rehab work in the indoor practice facility as he continues to work back from a foot injury. Sumrall said on Tuesday that Wilson would be able to play if it was a game week, but they are holding him out out of an "abundance of caution."

The newest injury, Sumrall said, was a "flare up" of last year's season-ending injury, but imaging revealed nothing serious. After practice, Wilson spoke to the media regarding his history of foot issues.

"My foot, don’t want to say it’s always been a problem. But just being cautious with what's going on around it," he said. "When I had my last foot injury last year, really just healing from that and then make sure you're not getting, like inflammation and everything.”

Wilson, a former five-star, also briefly detailed his return to Florida through the coaching change and not entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“Just keeping God first, praying a lot. I prayed a lot during that process, and then just being with my feet were at," he said. "I was already at Florida. So just continuing what I had going on here and then just keep being a player here. Why go somewhere else and start new when I would have do that here anyways.”

Chatman Brings the Juice

What happens when you don't give 100 percent in a drill in front of Gerald Chatman? You do it again. If you continue to fail to give 100 percent after the re-do? You do it again.

Chatman, in his third season with the program as the defensive line coach, made that clear on Thursday, continually making his unit redo reps during a hip explosion drill on the sled, including making one unit go four times in a row until one person in the group got it right. Chatman's intensity, which quickly became the usual observation during practices under the previous regime, matches Sumrall and his new staff's intentionality with being intense towards players.

#Gators DL coach Gerald Chatman is intense this morning pic.twitter.com/pOFVO8qsxG — Cam Parker (@camparker25) March 5, 2026

Defensive coordinator Brad White said the staff is challenging the players to understand what it truly takes to overcome adversity. Chatman, in particular, is the easiest example of that.

"It's awesome watching Chat get after those guys because it comes from a place of love," White told Florida Gators on SI after practice. "It can be incredibly intense, but they understand where it's coming from. It's not just a guy with a whistle yelling and screaming just because he can. They know that he cares, they know how much time he puts in, they know that he wants the best out of them, and when we get the best out of that group, it's going to trickle all the way."

VBIII Headlines Punt Returners, but Local Freshman Making a Push

Vernell Brown III returns as Florida's punt returner from last season, but that hasn't stopped special teams coordinator Johnathan Galante from experimenting with other players. After practice, he said transfers Eric Singleton Jr. and Bailey Stockton, as well as freshman Justin Williams, have also received reps after Brown III.

In particular, Williams, a receiver from nearby Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz, has performed well.

"He's done a really nice job catching punts," Galante said. "He's only a freshman right now, so getting him up to speed on situations and playing experience will be the difficult part, but he's been impressive and fun to coach and train back there."

Williams arrives at Florida after three stellar seasons at Buchholz, where he recorded three-straight 1,000-yard seasons as a receiver while also rushing for 1,000 yards as a junior in 2024. That season, he became the state of Florida's first high school player to accomplish 1,000 yards individually in both receiving and rushing in the same season since Devin Hester in 2002.

Brown III, meanwhile, received significant praise from Galante and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner after Thursday's practice for his attention to detail and work ethic during the offseason. Brown III is particularly excited to work with the special teams again.

"I love special teams, love returning punts, but I mean, obviously, I want to be as big of a resource as I can," he said after practice. "Obviously, I will be returning points and planning on doing that, but I mean, whether it is blocking a punt, blocking forth the returner or even being a gunner, I'm here however they need me."

Vernell Brown III was asked about his message to the many new faces to join the #Gators program in 2026.



“4-8 was last year, we 0-0…It’s up to us whether we repeat that or we go 12-0. We are all here for a common goal.”



The 2nd year wideout has been a vocal leader for Florida. pic.twitter.com/o7LBQTHtZB — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 5, 2026

Other Practice Clips

#Gators OL coach Phil Trautwein working with Jahari Medlock pic.twitter.com/BEl2a0FhOe — Cam Parker (@camparker25) March 5, 2026

Emmanuel Oyebadejo and LJ McCray speeding through drills. #Gators pic.twitter.com/1CqzMgZeJb — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 5, 2026

Caden Jones working with new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein. #Gators pic.twitter.com/ZsXhAE6iyv — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 5, 2026

Eric Singleton(extremely fast), Davian Groce and Ace Ciongoli through drills. #Gators pic.twitter.com/ZO7tUUnelM — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 5, 2026