Gators Not Underestimating Improving USF Defense
The Florida Gators are set for what they’d like to avoid being a trap game against the USF Bulls. Last time the two schools faced off in 2022, the Gators barely got out alive, edging out a Bulls team that finished 1-11 that season, 31-28.
Since then, the Bulls have only gotten better. In back-to-back seasons in 2023 and 2024, they gave Alabama fits both in Tampa and Tuscaloosa. While the game in Tuscaloosa ended with a wide final score, it’s deceiving. Alabama led USF 14-13 after three quarters before scoring big late.
Then, they smacked Boise State, which was a playoff team last season, to open the season. None of this is lost on the Gators. Arguably, USF is making an already tougher schedule tougher than expected.
“They’ve got a really good football team, and they worked hard,” head coach Billy Napier said. “[Head coach Alex] Golesh has done a nice job of building the program. It's going to be important that they're playing at our place.”
A key reason behind the fits has been the defense led by defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, who has previously coached at Texas and USC.
“This guy's been around the block. He's always been a tough prep,” Napier said.
While the Bulls allowed 436.9 yards of total offense last season, they only allowed 29.8 points per game. They bend, but they don’t always break. It was evident again in the Boise State game. The Broncos actually put up more total offense (378 to 372), yet USF won 34-7.
Florida wants to void wearing out when closing in on the goal line.
Even when players take the route of saying they’re focused on this week, their awareness of the quality of the opponent is there between the lines.
“The main thing is just to go 1-0 this week. USF, they did a great job last week going out and beating a playoff contender team last year, but we’re not worried about their opponent, we’re worried about our opponent, so we got to go out and go where we go.”
They don’t care if USF beats Boise State. They care that they beat the team that beat Boise State.
Florida enters ranked No. 13 with USF receiving votes in the AP Poll. It’s a chance for the latter team to crack the top 25, providing more motivation. Meanwhile, Florida is looking to show that last season wasn’t a fluke. That needs to be more than enough motivation with SEC play coming up.