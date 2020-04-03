Candidates for Florida's No. 1 Jersey on Defense in 2020

A year after receiving the illustrious No. 1 jersey and donning it in blue and orange for the 2019 season, Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson is looking to become an NFL teams No. 1 draft selection.

Henderson is considered a first-round lock at this point, and the talent that put him in that position is a huge reason why head coach Dan Mullen gave him the honor. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney also received the No. 1 jersey on offense, and as he is set to return for his senior season, it is to be assumed that he will retain the jersey.

Mullen doesn't simply give out jersey No. 1, though. It has to be earned.

"You’ve got to be a baller to be No. 1," Mullen said in 2018 during his annual spring speaking tour according to 247Sports. "It’s kind of a big deal."

With that being said, fresh off of a second New Year's Six Bowl victory in as many years, it's easy to reckon there are some "ballers" returning on Florida's defense that could earn that honor for the 2020 season with Henderson off to the NFL.

Who are some candidates, should Mullen hand out the No. 1 again the next time Florida takes the field?

Marco Wilson

Returning for a redshirt junior season despite an opportunity to declare for the NFL Draft, Wilson would make sense for the No. 1 jersey as an established leader in Florida's secondary and across the entire defense.

Wilson is a proven talent, despite being a bit overshadowed by Henderson in 2019 and after missing the majority of the 2018 season with a torn ACL. Last season, Wilson totaled 36 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, three interceptions, and two pass breakups while rotating between outside cornerback and the STAR nickel position.

Previously, Wilson broke out as a true freshman in 2017. Starting all 11 games - the fourth cornerback in Florida history to start on opening day as a freshman - Wilson tallied 34 tackles and a team-leading 10 pass breakups.

His willingness to move inside to STAR in 2019 amidst the struggles of sophomore Trey Dean III at the position is another valid reason as to why Wilson is worthy of the No. 1 jersey. Not only is Wilson proven as a talent, but as a good teammate as well.

Kaiir Elam

A true sophomore earning such an honor?

Typically, you wouldn't expect that, but Kaiir Elam is an exception and is more than deserving. After playing well in spots throughout the first half of his true freshman season, Elam stepped up as a starter and finished his freshman campaign with 10 tackles, two interceptions, and four defended passes.

A more dominant stat, however: Pro Football Focus credits Elam with allowing only 43.1% of his 23 targets in coverage to be caught. That's better than Henderson's career-best of 50% in 2018, on 36 targets.

Elam's second interception came in crunch time in the Orange Bowl, as Virginia entered the redzone with 5:17 left in the game, down 12 points. Elam made an acrobatic interception on 3rd and 7 that led to Florida chewing 2:39 off the clock and allowed Evan McPherson to kick a field goal, extending the lead to 15 points with 2:32 left in the contest.

The rising sophomore is also already establishing himself as a young leader on the team, representing Florida on the SEC Football Leadership Council in February and earning the praise of his teammates.

“It’s usually the older guys but there are definitely some guys like Kaiir [Elam] that are looked at as a leader," Wilson said last month. "Anyone that does the right things on and off the field, if you just speak up and voice your opinion people are going to listen because we all respect each other.

Zachary Carter

Carter entered the starting lineup in 2019 while defensive end Jabari Zuniga was sidelined with a nagging ankle injury, and was plenty disruptive.

Though he found the field in all 13 games last season, Carter still didn't see as many snaps as he could have - partaking in 403 of the team's 833 total snaps (per PFF). Yet, Carter managed to rank second on the team in sacks with 4.5, tied for fourth in tackles for loss with six, and tied for third in quarterback pressures with 20.

As things stand, Carter is the only strong-side defensive end on Florida's roster with any meaningful experience, so his snap count should go up a good bit next season. He's shown more than enough in his role that he can create disruption, and is expected to take the next step in 2020.

Carter has also proven himself as someone who has bought into the strength program, which could further his case. Enrolling at Florida at 6-4, 273 lbs. with 27.6% body fat, Carter recently shared that he now weighs 287 lbs. and his body fat is down to 16%.