Gators' Pitts, Greenard, Henderson Named to Coaches All-SEC First Team

Another day, another set of honors for the Florida Gators' 2019 football team.

Tight end Kyle Pitts, defensive end Jonathan Greenard, and cornerback C.J. Henderson have been named to the Coaches' All-SEC First Team for their efforts in 2019.

Henderson joins Pitts, Greenard, and linebacker David Reese II as Gators to have their names slapped onto the All-SEC teams this year, as those three were named to the Associated Press All-SEC teams on Monday.

The 6-1, 202 lb. cornerback has already announced his intentions to miss the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl for Florida as he prepares for the 2020 NFL Draft, as an early entrant. Henderson is widely considered to be a first/early second round prospect by draft analysts and scouts for his ability in coverage.

In 2019, Henderson recorded 11 pass breakups in nine games, ranking tied for sixth in the nation. For the third time in as many career seasons, Henderson has allowed a completion percentage under 55% in coverage, being targeted almost 37 times each year. In his career at Florida, Henderson has tallied six interceptions, 20 defended passes, four sacks, eight tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Pitts, who was named as a Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist, led Florida in recepions and receiving yards at 51 for 610, respectively. He also ranked third on the team in touchdown receptions, with five. The 6-6, 239 lb. sophomore will return to Florida in 2020 as one of the most dynamic pass-game weapons in the nation.

And for Greenard, talk about a story. The 6-3, 263 lb edge rusher burst onto the scene at Florida in defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's BUCK defensive end position, after transferring from Louisville as a graduate student following a broken wrist in 2019. Greenard has tallied nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 41 QB pressures, three batted passes, two forced fumbles, and an interception in 2019.

Greenard has accepted an invitation to the 2020 Senior Bowl, where he will compete in front of NFL teams to boost his draft stock.