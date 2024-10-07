Gators' Practice Intensity Reset Pays Off in Win vs. UCF
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While it may be too early to declare that the tide is turning, there is clearly some progress being made throughout the Florida Gators football program.
After taking down Mississippi State, the Gators had 13 days to prepare for last Saturday’s matchup against UCF.
In the past, a lengthy break like this may have been used to emphasize recovery, allowing players to rest before jumping back into a grueling season. This time, Gators head coach Billy Napier opted to increase the intensity at practice, which he says allowed the team to improve in all facets, and it paid off with a 24-13 win over the Knights.
“Every part of our team got better because of the intensity of practice. It was competitive, right? And I think it needed to be,” Napier said. “It's a different approach to an open date, unlike any approach we've ever taken in the past.”
While the team’s recent struggles have been subject to a great deal of scrutiny, center Jake Slaughter has impressed in his first season as a full-time starter. The junior offensive lineman is PFF’s No.1 ranked pass-blocking center.
According to Slaughter, it wasn't just the intensity that has made the past few weeks of practice so unique. He says that Napier’s recent display of exuberance is unlike anything he’s ever seen from his coach.
“This is year three with him, and I don't know if I've ever seen him have this much fun and be as happy as he's been in the past two weeks,” Slaughter explained after Saturday's win. “He was just hanging out and having fun and being with the guys and I really enjoyed it."
After spending three years at Northern Illinois University, edge-rusher George Gumbs has been a helpful addition to the Gators defense. The Chicago native leads the team in tackles for loss, and is tied for the team lead in sacks.
Gumbs says that the time off allowed him and his teammates to build up some confidence.
“I really think the bye week was a time where we changed some things, like, got our mojo. We got some swag,” Gumbs said. “We were running around, having some fun, we came out like okay, we all feel better.”
On Saturday, starting quarterback Graham Mertz completed 19 out of his 23 passing attempts (82%) for 179 yards and a touchdown. This season, the sixth-year graduate transfer has the second-highest completion percentage among all FBS quarterbacks (.772).
Mertz says that the extra intensity in practice has allowed his teammates to tap into their competitive spirit.
“It got heated, it got fun, but that's been a theme for us going into this week, every chance you get to go compete, you need to be ready to rock and you got to go,” said Mertz “I think we had a great week. The guys were just ready to compete today. “
The Gators will have a chance to build on their momentum by potentially pulling off an upset against eighth-ranked Tennessee this Saturday at 7 p.m.