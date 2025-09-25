Gators QB Commit Reaches Rare High School Milestone
The Florida Gators see one of their blue-chip 2026 recruiting commits hit a rare milestone among the Florida high school football ranks. In his first game of the season, quarterback Will Griffin reached 10,000 passing yards.
According to Fox 13, Tampa Bay's local Fox TV affiliate, he's just the 10th player in the state's history to reach the mark. Even Gators legend Tim Tebow, who Griffin grew up idolizing, fell short at 9,765 passing yards with Nease High School in Ponte Vedra.
"10,000 was amazing," Griffin said to Fox 13. "It is really hard to do that. I've got to remind myself that I go out here and play for the team. I am not playing for myself or the stats that follows. If you can have a good team around you and a great defense to get you the ball, a great offense that can score, the stats will naturally come."
Griffin is rated as a four-star by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals and ranked in the top 20 quarterback recruits by all three sites. ESPN ranked the Tampa native at No. 6 among quarterbacks and the No. 11 player in Florida.
He has been committed to the Gators since June 1, 2024, choosing Florida over in-state rivals Florida State and Miami, as well as Auburn, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and Michigan. He was the first recruit to commit during the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Some top programs in the country were after Griffin, and for him, Florida was still an easy decision.
"It's just home," Griffin said to Fox 13. "It felt like the right place for me to be. Very excited. I want to get there. I want to help out. I want to contribute. I want to play really badly."
He'll join a quarterback room that currently has starting quarterback DJ Lagway and true freshman Tramell Jones Jr. Despite the early struggles from Lagway this season, it's still considered a highly talented group.
What's up in the air is which head coach will be there when Griffin arrives. He committed to playing for head coach Billy Napier, but his status is now up in the air. The Gators are now 1-3 and haven't won since their home opener against Long Island.
They have a tough schedule the rest of the way, leaving it unknown if Napier will make it to the end of this season, let alone the next. Griffin appears to be committed to the Gators brand, so maybe we see him come to Gainesville regardless. He'll have to see.