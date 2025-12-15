Gators QB DJ Lagway to Enter Transfer Portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Once hailed as the future of the Florida Gators, quarterback DJ Lagway is now set to depart from the program.

The former five-star quarterback confirmed plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Jan. 2 after two seasons with the Gators. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

"Lagway is seeking a fresh start to harness his talent, much in the way quarterbacks like Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels reshaped their careers after transferring from their original schools in recent years," ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

DJ Lagway confirms on Instagram that he's heading to the NCAA transfer portal. https://t.co/86ygTn701z pic.twitter.com/grILMLQDa8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2025

Lagway's two seasons in Gainesville saw plenty of highs and plenty of lows in nearly two full years as the starter.

As a freshman in 2024, he went 6-1 as the starter with 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions as he led the Gators to a complete turnaround, going from 4-5 to an 8-5 finish with a bowl win.

He was considered a dark horse candidate for the Heisman Trophy entering his sophomore season.

As a sophomore in 2025, his production flipped as a result of offseason injuries that limited him in fall camp, poor coaching and other struggles on the field. Starting every game in the Gators' 4-8 season, Lagway threw for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The interceptions plagued Florida in losses to LSU, in which he threw five, and Kentucky, in which three in the first half saw him benched for the first time in his career.

He ended his second season on a high note with 168 yards and three touchdowns against Florida State, tying a career high. After the game, he kept answers to questions about his future short.

"Obviously, want to see who we bring in. At this point I'm a Florida Gator," he said. "I'm happy and blessed to be here, so yeah."

Notably, Lagway was present for new head coach Jon Sumrall's introductory press conference on Dec. 1 but has since stayed quiet during the offseason as Sumrall builds his staff while finishing the season at Tulane.

Sumrall's offensive staff is expected to be made up of offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and wide receivers coach Marcus Davis.

Lagway is the third Gator to reveal plans to enter the portal, following defensive lineman Tarvorise Brown and receiver Muizz Tounkara.

His departure now leaves a big hole at quarterback to Sumrall to fill during the Jan. 2-Jan. 16 portal window. The Gators' quarterback room currently consists of rising redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr., true freshman signee Will Griffin and rising redshirt junior Aiden Warner.

