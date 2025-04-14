Gators RB Shuts Down Transfer Rumors
In an era where the NCAA Transfer Portal often destroys development and depth of college rosters, the conclusion of spring practices and eminent opening of the portal more roster attrition for college football programs.
However, the Florida Gators seem to have one less player to worry about after Monday.
As rumors spread across Florida’s fanbase about Gators redshirt sophomore running back Treyaun Webb possibly transferring away from the program, the Jacksonville native took to twitter to shut them down.
Only appearing in 15 total games in his career so far, including four last year, the former four-star recruit has accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns over the last two seasons, averaging 5.4 yards per rushing attempt.
One of many talented running backs on Florida’s roster, Webb has not seen the field in quite some time after a fractured tibia ended his year last season. He has spent the spring in a limited capacity despite donning a regular, full-contact jersey.
He did not participate in Saturday's spring game, leading fans to question if he would remain with the program.
While he missed time, the Gators running back group has not skipped a beat and looks to be one of the deepest position groups Florida has. Headlined by impressive freshmen Jadan Baugh, the unit returns two 500+ yard rushers on top of multiple talented youngsters.
Despite missing Webb and former four-star KD Daniels on Saturday, Florida rushers accounted for 281 yards in their spring game, most coming from Jakobi Jackson in a spring game record-198-yard, three-touchdown day.
Regardless of the deep position group, Webb looks like he will take the field as a Gator in 2025, making the unit even deeper. While his decision may have come as a surprise to some of the fanbase, it likely was already known by the staff.
"We've reached agreements with 98% of the team, so, I think we're just one or two players away from being done," head coach Billy Napier said after Saturday’s game. “Right now, we are in a position where we don’t have to worry about the portal.”
As Florida heads into a 2025 season with high expectations, it looks like it will be all hands on deck, including the hands of the talented, yet unproven Webb.