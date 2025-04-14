Ja'Kobi Jackson Pays His Dues, Ready for Final Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators running back Ja'Kobi Jackson paid his dues to just to get to Gainesville. Now, he brings that hunger to the field for his last collegiate season.
The Last Ride
Already a redshirt senior, Jackson understands the assignment.
Last fall, he graduated with a bachelor's in education sciences. That, in itself, makes him an eternal Gator. Now, on the field, he hopes to build upon a 500-yard, seven-touchdown season from a year ago.
When Jadan Baugh ascended after Montrell Johnson Jr. went down with an injury, the Pensacola native provide quality as the two formed a strong one-two punch.
Scoring on every 13.6 carries, Jackson erned the trust of his coaches early into his second season with the Gators after redshirting in 2023.
"Coming in from junior college and going into the SEC, and getting a little bit of humble pie, having to redshirt, thinking that he was ready to play. But he was patient, he stayed steadfast to his craft, and he was learning," running backs coach Jabbar Juluke said during spring camp. "He was learning, you know, and I’m extremely proud of him for what he’s done."
That level of faith carries over, as evident in Saturday's spring game. During the 2025 spring game, he turned ten carries into 198 yards and three scores. Stats aside, observing what Jackson looked like with the ball and how he ran supersedes any statistical brilliance.
After the game, he detailed his thoughts on a few issues, including how to stay mentally focused while not the first person on the depth chart.
"Just staying patient, you know?" he said. "Listening to my coaches every day knowing that injuries can happen and when it comes, you got to step up and that's all I wanted to do last year was step up. If the team needed me, that's all I did, so."
The Road to Gainesville
To fully know Jackson, you must examine his path.
First, playing football at small Pensacola High School doesn't really garner notice. A school of 745 students doesn't give you that vast of a talent pool. A zero-star recruit necessitated him taking a circuitous route to FBS football.
For three years, he bided his time as Coahoma Community College. While he did gain more attention, he didn't seem to appear on national radar. Jackson discussed how he arrived in Gainesville and what mindset led him there.
"Yeah, it fueled me more before I got here, but it it's still fueling me every day when I'm here," he said. "I just want to continue to work. I just want everybody to know me as a person, I'm going to come in every day and work. I'm not going to complain, not too much to worry about when it comes to me."
Bottom Line
Star rankings in recruiting usually color viewpoints on talent in the eyes of the college football world. However, someone forgot to tell Jackson, who could emerge as one the top backs in the SEC should he improve on his performance from last season.
The road from northwest Mississippi back to Florida is littered with frustration and
unrealized expectation. Y et, when you get to your final collegiate destination, make the most of those opportunities.
If Jackson enjoys a huge year, that could mean that the team is also succeeding.