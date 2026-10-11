Gators Shock The Country With Huge Recruiting Flip

Following the Florida Gators' shocking home loss to South Carolina Saturday, Jon Sumrall and the program did not take long to regain some momentum, landing a huge recruiting win on the trail the next day with the flip of elite five-star wide receiver Easton Royal.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ WR Easton Royal has Flipped his Commitment from Texas to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The No. 1 WR in the 2027 class had been Committed to the Longhorns since November 2025



“Dreams to reality”https://t.co/YyHkgx8rS7 pic.twitter.com/III41lZvZx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 11, 2026

Royal, a former Texas commit who is ranked as the fifth-best player in the 2027 class and top wideout, was on campus for the Gators' loss to the Gamecocks as the Gators continued to push for the blue-chip prospect this cycle. The program had seemed to gain most of its momentum in his recruitment during his previous visit to Gainesville earlier in the season, where he witnessed Florida’s dominant win over fourth-ranked Ole Miss.

Sumrall has made the speedy receiver a top priority even before he got to campus for the Gators, with the head coach’s relationship with Royal spanning back to his time at Tulane. The five-star talent is the type of prospect the coach has mentioned as key to getting Florida back to where the program once was.

“I believe that the lifeblood of your program is recruiting good high school players, and at Florida, elite high school football players,” Sumrall said in his introductory press conference. “...It starts here at home. We're privileged to be in the state of Florida, which has got just such a great hotbed for not just high school football players but great coaches, and we don't have to go very far to find what we need to win championships. We're also very privileged, though, to have a national brand where we can go all across the country and get the best of the best, the cream of the crop.”

“This is a unique environment because I'm going to have an opportunity to recruit the best players in the country. Like there's no reason why we shouldn't attract the very top end of the talent. That excites me.” Sumrall added in that same press conference.

Royal now adds to an already extremely talented Gators class this cycle, headlined by five-star lineman Maxwell Hiller and a bevy of exciting four-star prospects. The class will be a strong aid for Sumrall in his hopes to ‘wake the program up’, with Royal’s commitment a huge step in the right direction after what seemed like a large step back in the SEC loss in week six.

“It's not sleep. But it ain't fully awake yet. It's being kind of stirred up a little bit. So we're gonna get there. But yeah, it's coming. Like, I promise you, I didn't come here for us to be average…I will say this. We had some recruits here this weekend. I mean, a recruiting list that we get a lot of those guys to say yes, we're going to wake the beast up real fast,” Sumrall said following the Ole Miss victory Royal attended.

Royal now officially adds to an impressive Gators class, with the five-star also announcing that his recruitment will be shut down and that he has cancelled all other visits. The Gators will surely still need to fight off strong pushes from multiple premier programs for the heavily coveted prospect, with plenty of time left this cycle. Yet as it stands, he looks to add to an exciting group of talent in Florida’s future.

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