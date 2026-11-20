As the Florida Gators put a wrap on their Class of 2027 in the coming weeks, focus will shift towards the Class of 2028. Not that Jon Sumrall and his staff aren't already diligently recruiting the nation's best juniors.

One such player is Marietta (Ga.) edge rusher Merrick Ham, who has emerged as a highly sought-after recruit in the Class of 2028, holding offers from several prominent programs, including Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Notre Dame, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect is a four-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite, where he ranks No. 137 nationally, No. 15 among edge rushers and No. 17 in Georgia.

Ham told Hayes Faucet of On3 that he has trimmed his list to eight schools, with Florida making the cut.

The Gators are joined by Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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Ham has already made multiple trips to Gainesville. According to On3's visit tracker, he has taken unofficial visits to Florida twice, most recently on Sept. 26. He also visited the Gators in March as his recruitment began to gain momentum.

Ham has indicated that he plans to narrow his recruitment after the season, with a decision potentially coming next spring. That leaves Florida and the other contenders with more time to strengthen their relationships with the talented Georgia prospect.

Ham is one of several high-profile prospects Florida is pursuing as head coach Jon Sumrall and his staff work to build the 2028 recruiting class.

The Gators currently have three commitments in the cycle: safety Cyion Smith, wide receiver Armani Strong, and offensive tackle Samuel Bailey. The group gives Florida an early foundation across the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Bailey is the highest-ranked of the trio. He’s listed as a top 50 player regardless of position and the No. 7 offensive tackle in the nation by 247.

Florida sits No. 8 nationally in the latest Rivals 2028 team recruiting rankings, with three commitments and an average rating of 90.33.

Edge rusher is among the areas where the Gators have identified potential impact prospects, with Ham among the notable names on their recruiting board. 3-star prospect Zahmar Tookes out of New York is the only true edge rusher in the Gators’ Class of 2027, so Ham will be a priority for Sumrall and the Gators going into the 2028 recruiting cycle.

With two trips to Gainesville already behind him, Ham is familiar with the Florida program. The Gators will continue working to turn that interest into a commitment as his recruitment moves toward its next stage.