Gators Stock Report After Florida’s Orange and Blue Game

The Florida Gators held their annual Orange and Blue game Saturday, the first under new head coach Jon Sumrall, with the last showcase of the spring breaking out into a shootout that would end in a 45-42 win for the Florida offense.

After the matchup, here is who the Florida Gators on SI felt like helped and hurt their stock the most as the Gators head into the summer.

DB Kanye Clark: Stock Up

Clark looks in line to be starting at the STAR position for Florida after an extremely impressive spring, while the athletic defensive back finished the day second on the team in tackles with six, including one for a loss.

The UCLA transfer joined the Gators with seemingly little to no expectations to be an impact player, yet after arguably the best camp out of anyone on the roster topped by an excellent performance in the scrimmage, expect the physical tackler to be an important part of the Gators defense in 2026.

QB Aaron Philo: Stock Down

While Philo took the first reps of the game for Florida and ended with a relatively solid final line at 21-28 for 193 yards and two touchdown passes, the Georgia Tech transfer threw two interceptions on top of a couple missed throws deep.

There were flashes of why the redshirt sophomore still sits in a very tight race for the starting job with Tramell Jones, yet any preconceived belief of a lead the more-experienced gunslinger might have had should now be long forgotten.

The fall will be extremely important for both Philo and Jones, with the scrimmage only seemingly bringing more questions to the battle heading into the summer.

LB Myles Johnson: Stock Up

The team leader in tackles on the day with seven, Johnson has quietly made an argument for being the most improved young player on Florida’s roster this spring.

Despite a very talented group of veterans ahead of him, the speedy backer could make a push for a real role in the Gators unit, with the performance a strong step in the right direction.

Defensive Backs: Stock Down

Despite a very strong start to the day including two interceptions, the lack of consistency from Florida’s defensive back group helped the Gators offense stack explosive plays and finish the day with nearly 600 yards through the air.

“I do think that the secondary, outside of the 2-minute window today, played good. I thought we really sat on some routes well, anticipated, playing the sticks on some situations. Late, Buster [Faulkner] gave them some double moves and kind of burned them.” Sumrall said on the unit.

While the unit still has plenty of talent and showed flashes, the lapses leading to big plays can’t happen if Florida hopes to succeed, with the unit needing to prove they can be consistent in the future.

Edge KJ Ford: Stock Up

Ford played seemingly the biggest role out of any Gators true freshman in the scrimmage, while recording an impressive sack lined up against a starter last year in Caden Jones.

3rd down play blown dead for a sack credited to #Gators freshman edge KJ Ford.



Florida’s offense gets on the board for the first time with a FG the next play. pic.twitter.com/3ewvMYAWTU — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) April 11, 2026

The first-year player seems to have put himself in a good spot to earn serious playing time as a rookie in 2026, while the performance will likely only continue to help his push for a role amongst a talented room of pass-rushers.