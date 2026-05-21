Florida Gators Release Home Game Designations for 2026 Football Season

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators football program on Thursday released the designations for each home game for the 2026-27 season

Home game plans are set 🐊 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/8wLx8TRmLx — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) May 21, 2026

Kickoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date. Florida's full 2026 schedule can be found here.

Sept. 5 vs. FAU: 352 Community Day

Florida opens the Jon Sumrall era with a home game against in-state foe Florida Atlantic, and the Gators will "welcome local organizations and community groups from throughout the greater North Central Florida region back to Gainesville" and will have special ticket offers available.

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson had multiple big plays off the bench in the 2021 win over FAU. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The 2026 matchup with the Owls marks the fifth in program history and first since 2021, when the Gators opened the season with a 35-14 win to move to 4-0 in the series.

Sept. 12 vs. Campbell: Championship Reunion Weekend

Week 2 will see the University Athletic Association honor UF championship teams who are celebrating their 10-, 25-, and 50-year anniversaries. Of note, the 2026 season marks the 20th anniversary of Florida's 2006 national championship seasons in both football and men's basketball and comes right before the 10th anniversary of the baseball team's 2017 national title.

It is also the first matchup against Campbell in program history.

Sept. 26 vs. Ole Miss: UF Family Weekend

Florida's SEC home opener against the Rebels comes as the university celebrates its annual Family Weekend, which features campus-wide events including lectures, performances, and more leading up to kickoff.

The Florida Gators fell to Ole Miss in 2025. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Meanwhile, the Gators will be looking for revenge after a 34-24 loss in Oxford last season that knocked them out of bowl eligibility.

Oct. 10 vs. South Carolina: Homecoming, UF Athletic Hall of Fame & GatorMade Week

The Gators' first matchup against South Carolina since 2023 will be the university's annual homecoming game, when the program will induct its 2026 class of the UF Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 9.

In addition to its Gator Growl pep rally, the hall of fame induction and other events, Florida will also spotlight the GatorMade program, a "player-led, purpose-driven initiative that empowers football scholar-athletes with opportunities to learn, serve, and lead."

Nov. 7 vs. Oklahoma: Saluting Those Who Serve

The Gators' annual "Saluting Those Who Serve" game comes as Florida hosts Oklahoma for the first time in school history and faces the Sooners for the first time as SEC foes. In honor of those who serve as a member of the armed forces, are veterans and those who serve or served as a local first responder, "For every ticket purchased, the UAA will donate a ticket to a local military hero—up to 2,000 tickets."

Under former head coach Billy Napier, the Gators wore all-black uniforms in 2023 for the "Saluting Those Who Serve" game but have not worn them since.

Florida wore all-black uniforms for the "Saluting Those Who Serve" game in 2023. | Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Meanwhile, Florida is 1-1 against the Sooners all-time with a win in the 2008 season in the BCS National Championship Game and a loss in the 2020 Cotton Bowl.

Nov. 21 vs Vanderbilt: Senior Day

Similar to South Carolina, Florida's matchup against Vanderbilt marks the first game against the Commodores since 2023, a 38-14 win. The Gators will also honors its seniors, including Bryce Thornton, Kamran James, Eric Singleton Jr. and Jaden Robinson, during pregame ceremonies, while the game could also be the final home game for draft-eligible juniors such as Jadan Baugh, Myles Graham, Aaron Chiles, Cormani McClain and Brendan Bett.

Florida has won five-straight home games over the Commodores and hold a 44-11-2 advantage in the all-time series.

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