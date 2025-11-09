Gators Stock Report for Kentucky Loss: Lagway Hits New Low
The Florida Gators were stomped by the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Ky., 38-7, to fall to 3-6 on the year. With that, it’s time for the latest edition of the stock report.
Due to the nature of the game, the order is being reversed. First, we're looking at stocks that took a dip then looked at stocks that went up.
Stock Down
DJ Lagway
It’s disappointing to see that after he looked better against Georgia, he turned around and played so poorly against Kentucky that he got benched. It was the second time this season he’s thrown at least three interceptions in a game.
Last time, when he threw five, it was early in the season, and it was against a then top-ranked LSU team. This time, it was a Kentucky team that had one SEC win.
KD Daniels
Daniels already doesn’t get many carries, even when the running back room is battered and bruised. After he fumbled the ball and set Kentucky up for a touchdown, it’s not going to encourage the Gators to use him more.
Run Defense
The offense did the defense zero favors with the number of times they turned over the ball. However, they allowed 233 rushing yards. One Kentucky running back had over 100 yards, and another nearly got there, falling short at 92. They combined for three touchdowns.
For Gators fans who remember the Benny Snell Jr. game in the Swamp, this probably gave them flashbacks. Being able to stop the run would have helped keep the game from spiraling to the extent that it did.
Stock Up
Tramell Jones Jr.
He didn’t play well, but he saw action. In a situation like this, that’s enough to boost your stock. He finished 9-for-17 with no touchdowns, but he didn’t turn the ball over either.
Whether he will be the quarterback going forward is something we’ll have to wait and see. However, he didn’t play so well that Billy Gonzales’s hands are tied. DJ Lagway could be back next week.
Jadan Baugh
Even when the Gators get curb-stomped, Baugh seems to be a bright spot on this team. He rushed for 64 and had 27 receiving yards. He played a part in over one-third of the Gators' 247 total yards.
This is the second time this year that the Gators got at least a touchdown to avoid being shut out, and this is the second time that the lone score involved Baugh. He essentially can do very little wrong, even when his team gets in its own way.