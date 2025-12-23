Sumrall Bringing Multiple Gators Coaches to Meet with Jadan Baugh

Jon Sumrall is set to make the push to retain the services of running back Jadan Baugh. However, he won’t be going alone. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, new Florida Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and new running backs coach Chris Foster are set to travel with him on Wednesday.

Sources tell @CBSSports that Florida OC Buster Faulkner and new running backs coach Chris Foster are set to travel with head coach Jon Sumrall tomorrow to meet with Jadan Baugh in hopes of keeping the All-SEC running back at Floridahttps://t.co/9gqZEsoVT6 pic.twitter.com/cENskactOO — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 23, 2025

"He's extremely high priority," he said during a Zoom call on Wednesday ahead of the CFP game against Ole Miss. "He's a proven player, frontline player in the SEC."

The meeting is expected to take place in Atlanta, where Baugh is from. This will help get an idea of what the young running back can expect under the next regime.

Multiple notable names, headlined by quarterback DJ Lagway, are expected to hit the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2. While there have been rumors of Baugh potentially departing, not all hope is lost. They can still keep him around as a centerpiece of the next regime.

During his introductory press conference, Sumrall specifically highlighted Baugh, who was coming off a historic game in the win over Florida State.

“I watched that game on Saturday before I went and played Saturday,” he said. “And I’m like, hey, can I give the ball to No. 13 10 more times?”

He said that knowing No. 13 was indeed in the room. He made it clear his goal was to retain talent and that can be seen as the starting point of his pitch. Now, he just needs to finish it off.

Baugh exploded onto the scene during the 2024 season, but became the primary running back this most recent season. The sophomore rushed for 1,170 yards (5.31 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns. He also made an impact in the passing game, tallying 210 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He became the first player in a decade to reach 1,000 yards in a season and the 12th player in program history to do so. In the aforementioned win over Florida State, he rushed for 266 yards. It was the second most in a game by a Gators player, behind Emmitt Smith’s 316 yards that came back in 1989.

If it wasn’t for Baugh, the Gators would have been shut out multiple times this season. He was the definition of consistency every week. Getting him back in the orange and blue for the 2026 season is that important in helping jumpstart the Jon Sumrall era.

Running backs might not win championships the way they used to. However, having one can still do a lot for a team’s success.

