Gators Stock Report: Run the Baugh, Feed VBIII
The Florida Gators demolished the LIU Sharks to get their 2025 campaign underway. Even in a matchup against an FCS school from Long Island, we can still get a sense of where certain players stand.
Without further ado, it's time for the first stock report of the season. It's time to see which stocks are bull and which are bear.
Stock Up
Jadan Baugh, Running Back
He took his opportunity as the starting running back quite literally ran with it. He had two big runs out of the gate with a touchdown - the first offensive score of the night.
He had nearly 100 rushing yards before the first half and finished with 106 overall. Baugh has already shown in the past that he can show up against higher-quality competition. What matters is that the momentum he had from last season has carried over.
Vernell Brown III, Wide Receiver
Let him return the ball. Do what you can to get him open. The true freshman wide receiver did it all on Saturday night. Being the Gators' top recruit in the 2025 class set his stock high, and it still soared to new heights.
Brown had multiple big returns on special teams, including a 21-yard return. That likely would have been his standout performance if not for one of the best catches you’ll see in the sport. His one-handed diving play will leave you screaming.
Tramell Jones Jr., Quarterback
It was a great night to be a standout freshman.
His college debut couldn't have gone any better. He proved he's a bona fide quarterback capable of jumping in if needed.
He completed 12 of 18 passes for 131 yards and picked up his first two career touchdowns. His 131 yards were the most on the team, meaning that he's the passing yards leader until at least next week. It's an obvious stat, but it's not what anyone expected heading into Saturday.
Stock Down
Trey Smack
Last season, he missed three kicks total. He's already matched that in just the season opener. Maybe it’s just some early season jitters, but this can’t happen again. He’s a seasoned kicker in his third year on the job.
Competition is only going to get stiffer, and while the Gators can overlook it when running up the score on an FCS team, it could come back to bite them if he doesn't get back on track.
Ja’Kobi Jackson
He’s going to keep being a contributor this season. Don’t let this selection miscontrue. However, when you commit a fumble against an FCS team in the season opener, even when the Gators recovered, his stock has to take a dip for the week.
Jackson will likely be back on the rise next week. However, he starts the season with 24 yards on seven carries for an average of 3.4 yards per carry.