Gators Wide Receiver Plans To Enter The Transfer Portal
After two seasons with the Florida Gators, wide receiver Andy Jean has revealed that he intends to enter the transfer portal.
The former four-star wide receiver has seen action in just five games over the course of his two seasons at Florida. Jean appeared in four games throughout his freshman campaign, but this season he only saw the field during Florida’s win against Mississippi State.
Over two seasons, Jean has caught six passes for 97 yards (16.2 yards per catch) while returning two kicks for 44 yards (22 yards per return).
Before flipping his commitment to Florida, the Miami-native spent six months committed to his hometown school, the University of Miami.
Jean attended Miami Northwestern High School, a national powerhouse that has produced over 40 NFL players such as Amari Cooper, Tutu Atwell and Teddy Bridgewarer and while accruing seven state championships.
In his senior season, Jean hauled in 40 passes for 733 yards and 8 TD’s while playing in Florida’s highly competitive 6A classification. Most notably, he caught six passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns against IMG Academy.
Besides Florida and Miami, Jean was also heavily recruited by Florida State, Alabama and Texas A&M. The 6-foot and 190-pound receiver was the 58th-best receiver in the class of 2023.
The Gators have a top receiving recruit in Vernell Brown III, barring a sudden change, coming in next season. As the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, he's going to get reps, only providing fewer chances for Jean to jump into game action.