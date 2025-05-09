Gators Would Benefit from Ninth Conference Game
The Florida Gators, looking to build off a strong end to 2024, would benefit from a ninth conference game that could level the playing field, an idea that the SEC has consistently pondered since adding Texas and Oklahoma to the fold.
After playing tough schedules year after year, the Gators should embrace the idea of a ninth conference game. Now, with the help of a television network, this could become a reality.
Florida Needs Ninth SEC Game to Level Playing Field
Looking back at the 2024 season, how Billy Napier survived that gauntlet remains one of the better questions surrounding the University of Florida. To keep his job and reach a bowl, the Gators and their coach needed more than just pulling a rabbit out of the hat. He needed the entire fluffle. Yes, that is what a group of rabbits is called.
Anyway, Napier and Florida endured a rough schedule. Now, with talk of the conference adding another game to the schedule, this looks like the perfect time for Florida to take a small breath. Granted, iron sharpens iron, and every other axiom exists in regard to competition.
However, there comes a point when teams need to stack a conference win that could mean the difference between playing in a third-tier bowl or competing after Christmas.
Seth Emerson and Andrew Marchand of The Athletic discussed the matter in detail here. It's no secret that the conference would jump at the chance to add up an extra $80 million for one more conference game. As a result, this would work out for Florida. As the article mentions, say what you will about Commissioner Greg Sankey, but he possessed enough forethought to see this coming downstream.
"One reason Sankey and the SEC went with the temporary eight-game schedule was the hope that the success of the inaugural season with Oklahoma and Texas would encourage ESPN," they wrote. "And that appears to be exactly what happened."
Instead of adding Alabama, teams like Missouri and Arkansas exist, and they would provide a competitive annual game that would bring out the best in the program, at home and away. Plus, in all honesty, those teams stand less of a chance of dropping 50 points on Florida, as their offenses do not really look that formidable.
While other teams can use the ninth game, the Gators would use it to break a potential 4-4 conference record and also gain the extra home game every other year, which is guaranteed revenue. Lastly, it would balance out what looks like a perennially difficult season that could derail with early losses.