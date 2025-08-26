All Gators

Gumbs Jr. Finding Stability Heading into Final Season

After multiple position changes, multiple schools and multiple head coaches, Florida Gators edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. is finding stability heading into his last collegiate season.

Kyle Lander

George Gumbs Jr. will look to build off his breakout 2024 campaign in his final season of collegiate eligibility.
George Gumbs Jr. will look to build off his breakout 2024 campaign in his final season of collegiate eligibility. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrate
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- For Florida Gators edge rusher George Gumbs Jr., life as a football player has been filled with constant change. He has played in several positions, attended different schools and worked under multiple coaches. 

However, heading into his second year with the Gators, Gumbs Jr. is finally experiencing stability in his collegiate career. 

“I'm very excited. My big thing coming into this year is stability,” he said Monday. “My upbringing through college is all over the place, so this is my first year where I can build off another year under the same coach and at the same position. It’s going to be fun.”

Florida Gators edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) looks on during fall football practice at Sanders Indoor Practice Fields at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, August 7, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His journey began as a walk-on wide receiver. Rated as a three-star prospect, Gumbs Jr. signed with Northern Illinois in the 2021 class. 

Then, after his freshman season with the Huskies, he transitioned to the tight end room, where he also struggled to make an impact. All of this led to him switching once again, but this time to the other side of the ball to become an edge rusher. 

The new position wasn’t all that new, though. Gumbs Jr. shared that he actually suited up on the edge when he first started playing the sport. 

“Fun fact, when I first started playing football, I played center, left guard and D-end, so I've played some edge,” he said. 

You could see his slight familiarity with it, too.

In 2023, his final season at Northern Illinois, he recorded 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. He followed this up with a strong first year in Gainesville, as well. He logged 35 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, five sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. 

External expectations are much higher now, though, for one of Florida’s best on defense. Fans will have seen the production in year one in the SEC and will be wanting more going into year two. 

Florida Gators edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) puts pressure on LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Normally, that would also come with internal expectations, but for Gumbs Jr., he only has one specific objective in mind: winning.

“I want to win. That is my big thing. I want to win,” said Gumbs Jr. 

In addition to the desire to win, he has also been vocal about rebuilding the standard that many of the best Gator teams had. 

“I want to set a standard. The Florida Gators' defensive football,” he said. “Just us playing, great communication, flying around and just being Gators.”

He and the Gators will have a chance to set the tone of the season on Saturday in their season opener against Long Island University. Kickoff inside The Swamp is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.

Kyle Lander
KYLE LANDER

Kyle Lander is a contributing writer at Florida Gators on SI. He is also a graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. On top of his writing, Kyle is a photographer for the site as well. Outside of his work with Florida Gators on SI, he likes to hike, travel, watch movies and hang out with family and friends.

