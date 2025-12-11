Vernell Brown III Makes Florida Gators History with Naming to Freshman All-SEC Team

Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III and edge rusher Jayden Woods capped off their debut seasons with Freshman All-SEC Team honors, the SEC announced on Thursday..

Brown III earned the nod on the Freshman All-SEC team at wide receiver, all-purpose and as a return specialist.

By accomplishing this, he became the first freshman in Gators program history to collect three All-SEC honors. Moreover, he is the fifth overall in the conference to have done it and the first since Barion Brown from Kentucky in 2022.

🔹Team leader in catches and receiving yards

🔹Fifth-most all-purpose yards in the nation among true freshmen

🔹 First Gators freshman to collect three All-SEC honors https://t.co/vecrvleQnB pic.twitter.com/UAzzptiDEu — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 11, 2025

He was one of the team’s best pass catchers this season, leading all Gators' receivers in catches (40) and receiving yards (512) across 10 appearances. He never eclipsed the 100-yard mark in 2025, but did reach 70 yards or more on four separate occasions. His best game of the season came against Mississippi State with five catches for 83 yards.

He also logged three catches of 40 yards or more on the year, giving the offense a player who could stretch the field. His longest came in the contest against Texas, hauling in a 60-yard pass against the Longhorns.

However, the most impressive occurred in the season opener versus LIU. On a deep shot from Gators quarterback DJ Lagway, Brown III fully extended out and reeled in the ball with just one hand.

He is more than a pass catcher, though. He also finished with the fifth-most all-purpose yards (773) in the nation among true freshmen. In addition to the 512 receiving yards, Brown III returned 18 punts and kicks this past season for 261 total yards.

Meanwhile, Woods instantly became one of the Gators' most threatening edge rushers.

He played in all 12 games of the 2025 campaign, earning starts against No. 5 Georgia and Florida State. In those 12 games, he recorded 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five tackles-for-loss, one interception, one pass break-up, two quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.

🔹Appeared in all 12 games

🔹T-most sacks on the team

🔹Third on team in TFLs and INTs https://t.co/1VlUPytYSf pic.twitter.com/di0EnRcBjo — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 11, 2025

Furthermore, his 3.5 sacks had him tied for first on the team in that category, and his five tackles-for-loss placed him third on the team. His lone interception of the year came against the Ole Miss Rebels and was tied for the third most on the team.

Woods ended his freshman campaign in style, too. In the final two games of the season against Tennessee and Florida State, he collected 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

