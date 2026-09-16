Tracking the Enemy: How Florida's Future 2026 Opponents Did in Week Two

The Florida Gators have stacked back-to-back wins to begin the Jon Sumrall era in Gainesville, besting the Campbell Camels 52-3 in the Swamp to improve to 2-0 on the year. They now travel to the Plains to take on the Auburn Tigers to begin conference play.

As for Florida's 2026 opponents, some pushed their winning streak to two while others bottomed out quickly. Here is how each of the Gators 2026 scheduled opponents performed in Week Two.

Week 3: @ Auburn (2-0)

Last Week: Southern Miss

Outcome: W, 43-8

This Week: Florida

Auburn handled business last Saturday against Southern Miss. They scored 43 points, produced 610 yards and limited their opponents to just eight points.

Quarterback Byrum Brown also looked better than he did against Baylor in the season opener. He completed 17 of his 28 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 88 yards on 13 carries.

Defensively, they sacked the Southern Miss quarterback four times and logged two interceptions.

Week 4: No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

Last Week: Charlotte

Outcome: W, 41-9

This Week: No. 7 LSU

The Rebels ran away with this game early and never looked back, scoring the game's first 27 points unanswered.

Star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss went 23-for-26 on passes, throwing for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Kewan Lacy ended with 87 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Week 5: @ No. 20 Missouri Tigers (2-0)

Last Week: Kansas

Outcome: W, 38-21

This Week: Troy

Missouri traveled west to take on Kansas on Friday in the Border War. The Tigers defeated the Jayhawks by 17 points, thanks to 24 points in the second half.

Four Tigers led the way against the Jayhawks. Quarterback Austin Simmons, previously a Florida commit, threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns; running back Jamal Roberts rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown; wide receiver Donovan Olugbode recorded six receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown; and wide receiver Cayden Lee recorded six catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers defense also did its job, limiting the Jayhawks offense to 174 passing yards on sub-50 percent completion and 81 rushing yards on 36 rushes.

Week 6: South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0)

Last Week: Towson

Outcome: W, 45-9

This Week: Mississippi State

South Carolina did what was expected against Towson, demolishing their opponents by 36 points.

The main takeaway from this game was the Gamecocks rushing offense. Eight players logged at least one carry. As a group, they rushed for 405 yards in total and four scores.

The two standouts from this attack were running back Matt Fuller and quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Fuller and Sellers rushed for 125 and 119 yards, respectively. Each also scored a touchdown.

Week 7: @ No. 1 Texas Longhorns (2-0)

Last Week Opponent: No. 1 Ohio State

Outcome: W, 24-23

This Week: vs. UTSA

Texas completed the impossible on Saturday against the Buckeyes. Despite trailing 23-3 at one point, the Longhorns clawed back to steal the victory in Austin.

The Longhorns scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to earn the win. Quarterback Arch Manning methodically orchestrated the game-winning drive for Texas, which ended with a one-yard rushing touchdown from running back Hollywood Smothers with 25 seconds remaining.

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

Last Week: Western Kentucky

Outcome: W, 70-20

This Week: @ Arkansas

Although they were facing Western Kentucky, Georgia showed why they are ranked as high as they are. The Bulldogs' offense posted 493 total yards (259 passing, 234 rushing) and eight touchdowns. Then, on defense, the Bulldogs forced four turnovers.

Week 10: No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners (1-1)

Last Week: Michigan

Outcome: L, 17-10

This Week: vs. New Mexico

Many expected the Sooners to walk away with an easy victory against the Wolverines. However, Michigan surprised most by ending the day on top.

Sooners quarterback John Mateer struggled to throw the ball against the Wolverines. He finished 17-for-33 against the Wolverines' defense, with 189 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Sooners' rushing attack was also nonexistent. It ran the ball 29 times for only 100 yards. That includes Mateer carrying the ball 13 times for 45 yards.

Week 11: @ Kentucky Wildcats (1-1)

Last Week: Alabama

Outcome: L, 45-17

This Week: @ No. 9 Texas A&M

After hitting the ground running in Week One, the Kentucky Wildcats took on Alabama to start their SEC schedule. It did not end how they had hoped, though, as the Wildcats fell to the Crimson Tide 45-17.

Despite forcing three turnovers, Kentucky also handed the ball to their opponents three times (two fumbles, one interception).

Kentucky's offense could not get anything going against the Alabama defense. Quarterback Kenny Minchey passed for 146 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The Wildcats also carried the ball 32 times for 63 yards.

Week 12: Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0)

Last Week: Delaware

Outcome: W, 35-26

This Week: vs. NC State

Vanderbilt, surprisingly, trailed at halftime, 17-14, against Delaware. After taking a 14-0 lead, Delaware responded with 17 unanswered points.

Luckily for the Commodores, the offense was red-hot coming out of halftime. It scored 21 points in the third, which was good enough to get over the finish line. Delaware scored nine more in the fourth to make it interesting, though.

Week 13: Florida State Seminoles (1-1)

Last Week: BYE

Outcome: N/A

This Week: @ No. 10 Alabama

Florida State had the week off last week following a disastrous home defeat to SMU. Unfortunately for the Seminoles, it does not get any easier. They travel to Tuscaloosa this weekend to face off against the Crimson Tide.

However, the last time these two met in the 2025 season, the Seminoles upset the Crimson Tide in Tallahassee, 31-17.

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