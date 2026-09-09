Tracking the Enemy: How Florida's Future 2026 Opponents Did in Week One

The first week of the 2026 college football season has come and gone. Some programs squeaked by, while others cruised to victories. The Florida Gators fall into the latter category, dominating FAU 66-21 this past Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

That is not the case for every program on the Gators’ 2026 schedule, though.

With that said, here is an update on how each Gators opponent fared this past weekend.

Week 2: Campbell Camels (1-0)

Last Week: East Tennessee State

Outcome: W, 49-37

This Week: @ Florida

The Camels went on the road to open their season and left in triumph. It was a back-and-forth first half, with Campbell leading 28-27 heading into halftime.

Then, over the final 30 minutes, the visitors slowly took control. That led to a 49-37 victory to begin their season.

Standout performers for the Camels were quarterback Kamden Sixkiller and wide receiver Evan Austin. Sixkiller completed 29 of his 42 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Austin recorded four catches for 93 yards and one touchdown.

Week 3: Auburn (1-0)

Last Week: Baylor

Outcome: W, 17-16

This Week: Southern Miss

New Tigers head coach Alex Golesh began his Tigers career on the right foot. He coached his team to a narrow one-point victory over the Bears.

Auburn’s defense should receive most of the credit. Despite surrendering 436 yards to the Baylor offense, it left its mark in other areas. Baylor was 7-for-22 on third downs, averaged 2.3 yards per rush on 45 attempts, was 27-for-54 passing and had two turnovers (one interception and one fumble), led by former UF quarterback DJ Lagway.

The Tigers' offense needs refinement, though. New quarterback Byrum Brown threw three interceptions, and the rushing attack produced 3.2 yards per carry on 41 attempts.

Week 4: No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)

Last Week: No. 24 Louisville

Outcome: W, 41-38

This week: Charlotte

It came down to a last-second, game-winning field goal for the Rebels, but they got the job done on Sunday.

The Rebels’ defense struggled at times, allowing several explosive plays that resulted in scores for the Louisville offense. However, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and wide receiver Deuce Alexander showed up when their team needed them most.

Chambliss threw for 336 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while also rushing for 60 yards and a touchdown. Alexander logged five receptions for 159 yards and two scores, including two 62-yard touchdowns in the third quarter.

Week 5: No. 23 Missouri Tigers (1-0)

Last Week: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Outcome: W, 54-14

This Week: @ Kansas (Friday)

Missouri made sure this was over early on Thursday, scoring 40 unanswered points in the first half.

Even without star running back Ahmad Hardy, the Tigers offense produced 205 yards on the ground and three scores. Ole Miss transfer quarterback Austin Simmons also had a strong debut. He completed 17 of his 19 attempts for 252 yards and four touchdowns.

Week 6: South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0)

Last Week: Kent State

Outcome: W, 57-0

This Week: Towson

Much like other SEC contests, the Gamecocks dominated from the first whistle. South Carolina blanked its opponents and earned an easy win to begin the 2026 season.

Star quarterback LaNorris Sellers displayed his elite talents as a passer, posting 270 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Sellers also got help from his teammates, with the Gamecock running backs supplying four scores and 285 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Donovan Murph stepped up, too, hauling four passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Week 7: No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Last Week: Texas State

Outcome: W, 59-7

This Week: Ohio State

In its tune-up week, Texas bested fellow Lone Star program Texas State, with the visitors scoring their only touchdown in the second quarter.

Heisman candidate Arch Manning came out firing on all cylinders. He threw for 305 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He connected with star wide receiver Ryan Wingo seven times for 121 yards and one score. New Longhorns receiver Cam Coleman also tallied three catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

Last Week: Tennessee State

Outcome: W, 63-3

This Week: Western Kentucky

The Bulldogs looked like their usual selves on Saturday: fast, aggressive and physical in all phases.

Georgia eased its way to a victory by committee. Three quarterbacks completed a pass, 11 players recorded a rush and 15 players caught a pass.

Week 10: No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (1-0)

Last Week: UTEP

Outcome: W, 51-0

This Week: @ Michigan

Oklahoma began its 2026 campaign on Friday. The Sooners controlled the game on both sides of the ball without any contest.

Defensively, UTEP had 198 total yards. They also turned the ball over twice. On offense, the Sooners logged 401 yards, with 231 coming in the air and 170 on the ground.

Week 11: Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)

Last Week: Youngstown State

Outcome: W, 45-13

This Week: No. 12 Alabama

Kentucky kicked off the Will Stein era with a victory on Saturday.

And, to no surprise, the offense looked very cohesive. Transfer pass-thrower Kenny Minchey had 301 passing yards and four touchdowns; running back Jason Patterson rushed the ball 11 times for 78 yards and wide receiver Kenny Darby posted three receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown,

Week 12: Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0)

Last Week: Austin Peay

Outcome: W, 28-9

This Week: Delaware

Vanderbilt looked comfortable on Saturday, beating Austin Peay by multiple scores.

It was not a flashy game by any means, but that is not the Commodore way. Instead, they bruised their way on the ground and imposed their will on defense. Quarterback Blaze Berlowitz is a capable replacement for former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, throwing for 149 yards and rushing for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Week 13: Florida State Seminoles (1-1)

Last Week: SMU

Outcome: L, 27-24

This week: Bye

Despite opening their season in Week 0 with a win, the Seminoles began their conference schedule with a humiliating loss to the Mustangs.

The defeat to the Mustangs made SMU the only FBS or NFL team in the last 30 years to have at least a -3 turnover margin, twice as many penalties as their opponent, fewer rushing yards than their opponent, less time of possession than their opponent and more missed field goals than their opponent and still win.

Oh, and to add insult to injury, a power outage at Doak Campbell Stadium made them the center of attention on Monday night.

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