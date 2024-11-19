How Florida Gators Attack High-Powered Ole Miss Offense
While many become stuck on optics, the Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss tilt lines up as one of the more competitive games this weekend. Granted, the Rebels will take the field with a high-powered offense.
Yet, something funny happened on the way to The Swamp. The Florida Gators went out and improved dramatically on defense.
For as heralded as Lane Kiffin’s Rebels will enter this game on offense, leading the SEC in both yards and points, Florida matches up well defensively. Now, the Gators need one win to gain bowl eligibility. How could this happen in the face of the Ole Miss offense?
Ole Miss dropped two games, one to Kentucky and the other to LSU. In looking at those games, you see a pattern forming. How did two teams that Florida beat, defeat Ole Miss. If the past is prologue, those two games possess similarities.
All Out
On Saturday, the Gators sacked LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier seven times. Prior to the game against the Gators, Tigers had only allowed 13 sacks in nine games. In turn, LSU and Kentucky dropped Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart a combined 10 times.
The teams understood that Dart, like all quarterbacks, cannot throw from the ground and a hyper aggressive rush plan looks like the best tact and the smartest way to progress. On the heels of the LSU win, Florida pass rusher George Gumbs discussed the rush.
"I feel like all week we was just telling, let's get active,” said Gumbs, who was one of six Gators to register a sack against LSU. “Every play, let's get active. Every time we get a chance, let's get active.
“I feel like that paid off a lot. Just made an emphasis on pass rush this week and we know what we had coming up, so we just knew we just had to win. It starts with Coach Mike Peterson. He’s on us a lot about getting active.
“Last few games we really haven't showed that. So, definitely tried to make that an emphasis. We said, ‘whoever’s out there, it's your turn.’ We're gonna pass you that baton, that torch, go out there and make a play.’"
Drop the 'Backers
In facing the Rebels, the Gators face three receivers with the ability to stretch the field. Tre Harris, Antwane Wells, and Jordan Watkins love to feast on the intermediate and deeper portion of the field.
Harris averages the least amount of yards per reception at a healthy 16.7, while Watkins is at 21.3 and leads the team in touchdowns with seven.
Florida may want to entertain the thought of rushing at least four and using the other seven on passing downs, which could be just about any down that Ole Miss possesses the ball.
Dart leads the SEC in completion percentage (70.8), yards (3,409), and touchdown passes (22). No. 2 on that list in most categories is the recently vanquished Garrett Nussmeier.
Also, he leads the nation in yards per attempt with 11.4. Meaning, the Rebels will test the secondary immediately. Florida sits sixth in the SEC in interceptions. As a result, dropping the linebackers in favor of a defensive back makes sense.
Bottom Line
Bolstered by confidence, the Florida defense continues to improve. While the game against Texas could happen to most FBS teams, the other recent games look like the defense plays faster and more decisive.
From front to back, the unit stacks positive possessions and moves towards a bowl game. On the other hand, Ole Miss brings a slew of weapons and a wealth of experience in Jaxson Dart.
However, the Gators do not seem concerned with who lines up across from them. Ask Brian Kelly and Garrett Nussmeier.