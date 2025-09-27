How Gators Billy Napier Stacks Up Against Other 2022 Hires
While there won’t be any disappointments on the field this weekend for the Florida Gators, fans will still hound the university for head coach Billy Napier’s termination. It has been four seasons full of ups and downs, but ultimately nothing to take to the bank.
With that being said, Florida Gators on SI takes a look at Billy Napier’s tenure with the Gators compared to some of the other high-ranking options that could have been on the sideline in Gainesville.
Lincoln Riley - USC
Riley surprisingly departed Oklahoma for the USC Trojans following the 2021 season and has been there since. Across his three full seasons out west and his four games in 2025, Riley has a 30-14 overall record and a 19-10 conference record.
The last two seasons have been ideal for Riley. He and the Trojans were 15-11 and 9-9 in the conference. For the 2023 season, there was a ton of hope heading into the campaign for USC. They held the No. 6 spot in the preseason poll, but ended the year with an 8-5 record.
His best season came in his debut year in 2022 with the Trojans. They entered the season as the No. 14 team in the country and played like it, too. Riley managed an 11-3 overall record and dominated the Pac-12 with an 8-1 record against conference opponents. Additionally, he earned the Trojans the No. 10 ranking in the final College Football Playoff Ranking.
The Trojans are currently 4-0 in 2025 and ranked as the No. 21 team in the country.
Brian Kelly - LSU
Kelly has been on the winning side more often than not in his tenure with the Tigers. He has a 33-11 overall record and is 18-7 in his first 25 conference games.
Additionally, he has seen the Tigers rise very high in both the College Football Playoff Rankings and the AP Poll. The Tigers' highest ranking for the College Football Playoffs came in their first year together, ranking as high as No. 5. As for the AP Poll, they have found themselves at No. 3 through the early parts of the 2025 season.
He has also been on the right side of history with the Gators over the last four seasons. Kelly is 3-1 against Florida. The only loss came last year in Gainesville.
Marcus Freeman - Notre Dame
A result of Kelly moving to LSU was Freeman’s elevation from defensive coordinator to head coach for the Fighting Irish. It has been a very rewarding hire, as well. Notre Dame is 34-11 under his tutelage and has made a national championship.
Freeman’s best season was in 2024. He guided his team to a 14-2 record and played in the final game of the entire college football season. The fourth-year head coach did not come out on the winning end, but it was still impressive to make the national championship in just their third year.