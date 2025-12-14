UConn, USC Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant During Women’s Hoops Matchup
Nearly six years have passed since the death of Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash, but the basketball world has not forgotten them.
Need proof? On Saturday, UConn paid a visit to USC, with the No. 1 Huskies blowing out the No. 16 Trojans 79–51. During the game, per Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times, both teams wore different pairs of Kobe's signature shows.
Gianna—nicknamed “Gigi”—was a terrific youth basketball player, and it was thought that she might one day play for UConn. This, the 2025–26 academic year, would’ve been her freshman year of college.
Upon the conclusion of his playing career, Kobe became a vocal champion of women’s basketball, which helped shape reactions to his death. Huskies coach Geno Auriemma spoke at a memorial for Bryant in 2020.
“He was allowing Gigi to be Gigi and not Kobe Bryant’s daughter. In today’s day and age, that’s a hell of a thing for parents to be able to do,” Auriemma said then, recalling a visit by Kobe and Gianna to UConn’s facilities.