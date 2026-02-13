How Gators WR Kahleil Jackson Has Stepped Into A Leadership Role

For many Division I college football walk-ons, staying on a program’s roster for four years would be seen as a blessing. For Kahleil Jackson, 2026 will be his seventh season with the Florida Gators, as the third-generation Gator legacy looks to get healthy and contribute as his long stint in Gainesville seemingly nears its end.

Joining the program ahead of the 2020 football season, Jackson is the most experienced athlete on the Gators roster heading into the new year, now playing under his third Gators staff in his collegiate career. While not the flashiest or most productive wideout in Florida’s room, the seasoned veteran will aid the Gators unit in more ways than simple on field production.

“Man, he's like another coach… the dude's been Steady Edi, he's been another voice in the room just on how to do things,” wide receivers coach Marcus Davis said on the former walk-on. “It's a privilege to have him in a room, and he's just another voice as a coach in the room and he's a pretty good player too.”

Florida Gators wide receiver Kahleil Jackson is entering his seventh season with the program. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Having played 556 total snaps, while recording 24 career catches for 307 yards and one touchdown, Jackson enters spring camp healthy for the first time since week one of 2024. Almost two years removed from an ACL injury that has kept him sidelined since earning a starting role in 2023, the Hawthorne deep-threat will look to re-establish himself amongst a talented group of receivers.

“He got some real ability, too. I'm excited for him. I'm looking forward to him getting healthy. I'm looking forward to him to continue to lead the room, and we'll see what things go,” Davis said. “I hope for the best for him and he's been working, and we all know that any time you work hard, you give yourself a chance.”

Florida added seven new receivers to the unit under new head coach Jon Sumrall this offseason, headlined by star transfer Eric Singleton Jr. and some talented freshman who have already begun to impress early on. Though possibly buried in the depth, Jackson’s experience amongst a somewhat young room will be extremely important for the Gators this season not only in game, but also in helping the new staff establish the culture for Florida.

"Yeah those are kids that we have on our team that have a true feel for the history and the tradition of this place,” former head coach Billy Napier said during fall camp in 2022. “That really understand that we are a part of families. I mean Kahleil Jackson. Think about how he grew up and all of those things that he observed. The stories that he’s been told and for him to wear 22 and to have Jackson on the back of (his jersey). We need more of that.”

The Florida legacy and long-time Gator will look to make an impact on the field this fall now fully healthy, but his leadership and experience will likely be his most valuable impact as Florida football begins to ramp up towards the 2026 season.

