How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Georgia, TV, Betting Lines and More
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are set to play its first game since head coach Billy Napier's firing, and they won't get to ease into the post-Napier era with Saturday's annual bout with rival Georgia.
Fortunately for Florida, their interim is no stranger to the rivalry.
Billy Gonzales is in his third stint with Florida, coaching under Urban Meyer (2005-09), Dan Mullen (2018-21) and Napier (2023-25).
"It's unique. I've always remembered hearing about it when I first got to Florida many moons ago, just about the -- when you come over the bridge and come over the river, all of a sudden you kind of just see the fans. They've got their tailgates set up, they've got the boats set up. It's a really cool atmosphere, I'm getting chills thinking about it right now. I kinda, I know the path that we take, I know when we're getting off the highway, where we're turning.
"It's a special opportunity for these guys to get a chance to go play in the game, and it means a ton, obviously. Two states fighting right there on the border. So, it's something that you want the players to have an opportunity to experience, and like I said, a couple of these classes right now for the next couple years, this will be the last one until it happens again."
Gonzales is referring to the fact that Saturday's game will be the last time the rivalry is played in Jacksonville until 2028. Due to upcoming stadium renovations, the rivalry will move to Atlanta in 2026 and Tampa in 2027.
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Bulldogs, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Florida Gators (3-4, 2-2 SEC) vs. No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 SEC): What You Need to Know
Where: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.
When: Saturday, Nov. 1, 3:30 p.m. ET.
Other Game Day Info:
- Gator Walk: 1 p.m. ET, Gate 1, southwest side of EverBank Stadium.
- UF-UGA Hall of Fame Inductees: DB Todd Johnson, RB Brandon James
Watch: ABC
- Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
- Analyst: Jordan Rodgers
- Reporter: Katie George
Weather: 71 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny, with a zero percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Georgia is considered a 7.5-point favorite over Florida, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 50.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: Georgia leads the series, 44-56-2, all-time after last season's 34-20win over the Gators. Florida have lost the last four and seven of the last eight in the series with its last win coming in 2020
What's At Stake: Florida is in desperate need of a win, looking for a signature win over a rival that they could build upon in its quest for bowl eligibility. Meanwhile, Georgia is looking to continue establishing dominance in the rivalry while fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff.