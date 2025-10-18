How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Mississippi State, TV, Betting Lines and More
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators enter yet another do-or-die SEC game in 2025 with Saturday's matchup against Mississippi State. This one, however, may truly be it.
Reports earlier in the week indicated that Florida could move on from head coach Billy Napier officially on Sunday, no matter the result, in large part due to a bye week next week that would give the interim time.
Napier, to his credit, remains steadfast in the midst of all the outside noise against him.
"I think that as a competitor, as a leader, you know, I think that it comes with the territory," he said. "So I think you have to have the ability to focus on the things that are important today, you know? I think that's the whole key here is you got to stack good days, and you got to do a good job setting a great example for your players and staff."
Florida also won't be at risk of losing players to the transfer portal - at least for now - due to NCAA rule changes that disallow players from transferring after a coaching departure. They now have to wait for a new hire to arrive.
Nonetheless, Napier remains, and Florida finds itself with its best chance for a win in a long time as favorites over Mississippi State, which has not won an SEC game in nearly two years. Not to mention, UF will be celebrating homecoming. The Gators have not lost a homecoming game since 2018.
"I think we really paint a picture for the players that one day you'll come back, it'll be 15 years from today and you bring your family, and you'll sit up there, and you'll watch the team play and you will be proud of the way they represent you," Napier said. "So we have alumni coming back and former players. We do every week, but I think there is a sense of this game and a pride that comes with that."
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Bulldogs, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Florida Gators (2-4, 1-2 SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-2 SEC): What You Need to Know
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 4:15 p.m. ET.
Other Game Day Info:
- Gator Walk: 1:30 p.m. ET, Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, adjacent to University Avenue.
- Pregame Mr. Two-Bits: Former UF softball pitcher/UF Athletic Hall-of-Fame 2025 inductee Lauren Haeger
- Game Theme: Homecoming/UF Athletic Hall of Fame/GatorMade Week
Watch: SEC Network
- Play-by-Play: Dave Neal
- Analyst: Fozzy Whitaker
- Reporter: Morgan Uber
Weather: 82 degrees Fahrenheit, mostly sunny, with a zero percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Florida is considered a 9.5-point favorite over Mississippi State, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 51.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: Florida leads the series, 35-19-2, all-time after last season's 45-28 win over the Bulldogs in Starkville. The Gators have won the last two in the series and four of the last five. Mississippi State's last win came in the last meeting in the Swamp, a 10-7 upset in 2010.
What's At Stake: Reports circulated that this could be Napier's last game, win or lose. While that remains to be seen, a loss would move Florida to 2-5, putting them one more loss away from being a worse record than last season, while also giving Mississippi State its first SEC win in nearly two years. A win would give the Gators momentum into the bye week ahead of its matchup against Georgia.