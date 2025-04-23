'I Am the Best WR in this Draft': Former Gator Heads into NFL Draft Underrated

Florida WR Elijhah Badger

hgt/wgt: 6'1 3/8" / 200

hands: 9 1/2"

arms: 32 1/2"

40: 4.43

10: 1.53

Vert: 35.5"



Stefon Diggs

hgt/wgt: 6'0" / 195

hands: 10"

arms: 31 1/4

40: 4.46

10: 1.54

Vert: 35"



and, yes, IMO, their strengths + weaknesses are *very* similar too