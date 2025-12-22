Is Ricky Pearsall Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Colts)
The San Francisco 49ers will be without a key piece in their passing offense on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts.
Former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall has been ruled out with knee and ankle injuries.
Pearsall has only appeared in eight games this season, as he missed a stretch earlier in the campaign with a PCL sprain in his knee. San Francisco is 7-1 in the eight games that the young receiver has played in, but it'll have to make due without him in Week 16.
Last week against the Tennessee Titans, Pearsall had a strong showing, catching six of his seven targets for 96 yards. Overall, the 2024 first rounder has 31 catches for 443 yards this season, but he had just five catches across three games before his breakout showing against Tennessee.
The 49ers are still favored on Monday night, and they'll likely rely more on Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and others in the passing game.
With Pearsall out on Monday, here's a look at my favorite player prop for the 49ers' passing game in this matchup.
Best 49ers Prop Bet vs. Colts
George Kittle OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-118)
This is a great matchup for George Kittle, who has five straight games with 67 or more receiving yards.
The Colts have given up the fifth-most receiving yards to tight ends (928) this season and the sixth-most receptions (86).
Kittle has easily cleared this line in each of Purdy’s last four starts, and he should be the focal part of the 49ers passing game on Monday. Since Purdy returned, Kittle has been targeted 30 times in four games.
He should torch this Indy secondary that has dealt with a bunch of injuries in 2025.
