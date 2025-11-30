Instant Takeaways From Gators Win Over Rival FSU
The Florida Gators ended the season on a high note, pouncing on arch-rival Florida State to win 40-21. Seniors got to bid farewell, and an interim head coach got into the win column. The season went the opposite of what they had aimed for, but there was a nice ending to it.
On that note, let’s take a look at some takeaways following the season finale. Since this is it until next fall, we get to not just look at the game, but everything as a whole.
Jadan Baugh is a Special Player
The grand finale he put on this season was arguably the icing on the cake. He put up 266 yards, the second most by a Gator in history. Unreal. Reaching 1,000 yards, the first by a Gator in a decade. Spectacular.
However, just the consistency he brought day in and day out is what stands out about him the most. He has given it his all regardless of the outcome. If it wasn’t for Baugh, there is a chance that they would have gone from a decades-long streak of not being shut out to having been held scoreless multiple times this season.
The Florida State Rivalry Always Matters
These two teams came in with losing records. Only one of them had the chance to be bowl-eligible. With how the season has spiraled, the Gators easily could have chosen to be checked out.
Instead, they went pedal to the medal. They weren’t going to let arguably their top rival beat them in the Swamp to finish off the season. Florida looked like it could beat anybody on Saturday, and that’s a testament to how important this rivalry is.
Florida Fans Deserve Better
They packed the building with 90,007 fans, and the team had three wins heading into the game. Every home game was sold out. Sure, they got a winning record at home, so those who came in were more often than not rewarded.
Even then, this is a group that should be lining up to witness a push for more. They used to, but that was already a long time ago now. If the Gators were an 8-4 team, it would already be better.
After how everything played out, perhaps it's time to seriously look into what needs to be done. Having the mindset that the fans will come no matter what can never happen. You look at the talent, what was accomplished, and clear that there was more there. It just didn't come about. That has to change.