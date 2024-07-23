Jabbar Juluke Excels at Molding Men, Not Just Football Players
Legendary chef Anthony Bourdain once said that "there is no place like New Orleans. Don't even try to compare it to anywhere else." For Florida Gators running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and everyone from the 504, the city not only gave them life, but instilled a sense of purpose within.
If you look past Bourbon Street and the Superdome, the city stands as a testament to resilience, toughness and the sense of awareness that permeates those born and currently live there. One of Juluke's former players Barry Guy offered his insight on his former coach that help paint an accurate portrait of Coach Juluke as a man. The first two paragraph titles reflect direct quote from Guy, with an explanation to follow.
"The guy was about business. A winning mentality. "
Juluke coached Guy during his tenure as the head coach of Edna Karr High School. Located in the Algiers sections of the city, Karr contended with local powers on the field and tempted off of it. Juluke understood, bringing a hard-charging style to the football field. Players that took the field earned his endorsement.
This translates to Florida, as Juluke's focus and thorough coaching style makes the Gators dangerous on the ground, providing the offensive foundation that Billy Napier wants to succeed. Juluke and Napier go back to their days at the University of Louisiana.
Juluke, outside of being an excellent running backs coach, serves as a key recruiter. Navigating the competitive Gulf Coast talent base, looking to sign talent requires equal parts skill and knowledge. Juluke brought home a state championship with a 14-0 campaign in 2012.
"He wanted us to be men first, scholars second, and athletes third."
In no uncertain terms, Guy describes his former coach as a mentor and teacher first. As mentioned, New Orleans, for all of its culture, can be a rough city. With younger players, the influence of the streets served as merely a speed bump to Juluke.
Not all Gators will leave Gainesville as NFL players. Some, yes, but for many, the road ends at the University of Florida. However, what does not end for many Gators, is using that degree to start their post-football lives. By reaching those first, Juluke can then focus on coaching and making those backs not only productive but efficient.
Pushing Through
Juluke pushed his players, testing their physical and mental limits. Why? According to Guy, "to let you see that you were capable of so much more if you got out of your own head." In other words, college football will not only take a physical toll but a mental one.
Players often let negative thoughts enter their mind, tearing down what they accomplish. In contrast, the mind remains strong and the most important part of a player Juluke sees this and helps players overcome mental blocks and obstacles. At Florida, Jabbar Juluke brings the best out of his backs. They fight for the extra yards, run with purpose and aggression and carry themselves with a tougher mindset.