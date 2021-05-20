Jaguars Officially Sign Former Gators QB Tim Tebow

While it had been reported for quite some time, the Jaguars made it official today, signing former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed Tim Tebow to a one-year deal this morning, something that both ESPN and NFL Media reported would happen about a week prior. Tebow will convert to the tight end position after playing quarterback throughout his football career.

Tebow, one of the greatest college football players of all time, will be spending his time in Jacksonville as a tight end. He played collegiately at the University of Florida, and has gone down as a Gator Great, and perhaps Florida's best player in history.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer spoke on the situation multiple times last season, including during his first press conference following the team's rookie minicamp. The decision to sign Tebow presumably was made during a Sunday chat with the team's staff.

“I’ve leaned on my staff for that, and I imagine a decision is going to be soon," Meyer said on Saturday when asked about the team signing Tebow.

"We wanted to have them, because I have a new tight end coach as well, watch a guy like Luke [Farrell] and just get a feel for it because they’re the ones who put him through a tryout a couple times and see if he can help us win. We have not had that — I imagine Sunday, we’ll come in — all our focus is on the guys right now, and then we’ll have a chat Sunday.”

It appears the Jaguars and its staff have finally reached a consensus, and Tebow is now a part of the team's 90-man roster as it heads into the final phases of offseason work.

Tebow has not played a regular-season down in the NFL since 2012, and was last on an NFL roster during training camp in 2015. He was originally drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and would spend two seasons with the club prior to being dealt to the New York Jets.

In 35 games, including 16 starts, Tebow completed 173 out of 361 of his passes for 2,422 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The majority of his production would come on the ground as he rushed for 989 yards on 197 attempts and 12 touchdowns.

After failing to make a roster in 2015, Tebow opted to try his hand at baseball, ultimately joining the New York Mets on its minor league team. He would play in the minor leagues for five years before opting to retire from the sport in February of this year.