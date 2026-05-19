Full NFL Playoff Rematch Schedule for the 2026 Season

The 2026 NFL season will feature plenty of exciting matchups, including a handful of showdowns between teams that met in the playoffs last season. Football fans won’t have to wait very long to see some of those rematches: In fact, the very first game of the 2026 NFL season will be a rematch of Super Bowl LX, with the Seahawks and Patriots scheduled to kick off the new campaign on Wednesday night in Week 1.

Following the reveal of the official 2026 schedule, we now know precisely when all 12 of the playoff rematches, most of which will be in prime time, will take place.

Here’s a look at the full slate:

AFC Playoff Rematches

Broncos at Patriots (Week 17)

Denver and New England clashed in last season’s AFC championship game, with the Patriots clinching a Super Bowl berth after defeating the Broncos, 10–7. They’ll face off again during the 2026 season at Mile High Stadium in Week 17.

Patriots at Seahawks (Week 1)

The 2026 season will begin the same way the ‘25 season ended––with a rematch of Super Bowl LX in Week 1. The Patriots and Seahawks will kick off the new campaign at Seattle’s Lumen Field on Wednesday, Sept. 9, as Drake Maye & Co. will be looking to exact revenge on the Seahawks after their defeat in February.

Patriots at Chargers (Week 12)

The Patriots defeated the Chargers in the wild-card round last season, 16–3. The two sides will meet again in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 29, with the game to be played at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

Bills at Broncos (Week 16)

One of the most entertaining games of the 2025 NFL playoffs was between the Bills and Broncos, a 33–30 overtime thriller won by Denver. There will be a rematch between the two contenders this season, with the game slated for Week 16 on Christmas Day at Mile High Stadium.

Texans at Steelers (Week 13)

The Steelers will host the Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Week, a rematch of their wild-card round matchup last season. Houston won that one, 30–6. The game will be in prime time on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 6.

NFC Playoff Rematches

Eagles at 49ers (Week 17)

The Eagles’ title defense was put to an early end by the 49ers in the wild-card round last year. San Francisco and Philadelphia will meet again this season in a Week 17 Sunday Night Football showdown at Levi’s Stadium on Jan. 3.

Bears at Packers (Week 5)

The Bears and Packers met three times last season, with the finale coming in the wild-card round––a game won by the Bears, 31–27. The first of their two regular-season meetings in 2026 falls on the afternoon slate in Week 5 on Oct. 11, with the game set to be played at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field.

Packers at Bears (Week 16)

The second game between the Bears and Packers will be in Chicago in Week 16, a standalone game scheduled for Christmas Day.

Rams at Seahawks (Week 16)

Five of the Seahawks’ 17 games next season will be against their 2025 playoff opponents. Seattle defeated the Rams in the NFC championship game last season, and the division rivals will meet twice in 2026, with the first game being played in Week 16 at Lumen Field on Christmas Day.

Seahawks at Rams (Week 18)

The second matchup between the Rams and Seahawks will be in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium in Week 18. It’ll be their second matchup in three weeks to close out the season.

49ers at Seahawks (Week 5)

The Seahawks hosted the 49ers in the NFC divisional round last season, in what ended up being a lopsided victory for Seattle, 41–6. Now, they’ll meet for the first of their two regular season matchups in Week 5 at Lumen Field on Oct. 11.

Seahawks at 49ers (Week 12)

The second regular-season matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks will be at Levi’s Stadium in Week 12 during the afternoon slate. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

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