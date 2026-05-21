What Todd Monken Said About Browns QB Competition As OTAs Get Underway

The Browns quarterback competition between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson continued during OTAs on Wednesday.

Though it was reported earlier this offseason that Watson had the “inside track” to become the starter, first-year coach Todd Monken did not say one of the two signal-callers is ahead in the battle at this point. Monken acknowledged that it would be nice to know who will be the starter at every position by the end of spring and before training camp, but said they will for sure have it set by the time the Browns face the Jaguars in Week 1.

Both Watson and Sanders saw first-team reps in practice as second-year Dillon Gabriel and sixth-round rookie Taylen Green primarily took second and third-team reps. The highlight of the day was Watson’s touchdown throw to second-round pick Denzel Boston, a reception Monken called “encouraging” for the rookie wideout.

7-on-7s. Watson to Boston TD on a stutter go pic.twitter.com/japAXCa5vj — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) May 20, 2026

Monken expressed praise for both quarterbacks after practice. He said of Sanders, “I think Shedeur has come miles in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts. I think he's really, really come a long way.”

Sanders might need to continue improving quickly to win this competition. He started seven games in 2025, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He had some nice moments, such as his 364-yard, four total touchdown game in a narrow loss to the Titans, but also had plenty of room to grow between his tendency to take too many sacks to some of the turnovers he committed.

Related: Deion Sanders Recalls ‘Hell’ Shedeur Went Through During Draft, Rookie Season

In terms of Watson, who missed the entire 2025 season after dealing with a torn Achilles that he suffered in 2024 and re-tore months later, Monken finds it “really cool” that Watson wants to battle and “further his career and change the narrative.” Monken notes he’s “all for a clean slate” as Watson battles to be QB1. Watson has been a poor football player since he was traded from the Texans to the Browns, a move that took place after he faced sexual misconduct allegations from over 22 women and missed the entire 2021 season.

“Deshaun’s athleticism shows up,” Monken added of Watson. “Obviously he’s had that but he’s had his injuries that have set him back. It's not a surprise, but it's exciting to see. It's a weapon for him. It's one of his superpowers."

Watson and Sanders will keep battling it out through OTAs, which continue on Friday and also take place from May 26-28 and June 2-5. The competition should extend through at least mandatory minicamp, which happens between June 9-11, and potentially into training camp as well, which begins in July.

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