Jamari Lyons ‘Chomping at the Bit’ in Return from Injury
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Last August, it was announced that Florida Gators defensive lineman Jamari Lyons would miss the entire 2024 season due to a serious lower-body injury he sustained in the team’s first fall scrimmage. It was an untimely blow to a player who was looking to build upon a breakout year in 2023.
Now, over a year later, Lyons is getting healthier each day and eager to be an important piece again for a relatively inexperienced 2025 Gators defensive line, according to head coach Billy Napier.
“He was in position last year to have a great year, and he got hurt,” Napier said. “So, he's back, and I think he's chomping at the bit.”
As mentioned, the redshirt junior from Cocoa, Fla., had a breakout 2023 season, appearing in all 12 games with 20 tackles and 2.5 tackles-for-loss. Things were starting to look promising for Lyons heading into 2024 as he was poised for a spot in Florida's defensive line rotation.
But a broken ankle injury cost him an entire year of football in 2024, and it could have been his whole career if not for his determination.
“Jamari’s injury was so bad,” strength and conditioning coach Tyler Miles said. “For him to come back from that and to not give up and to come and be pushing himself and have a really good offseason and put on muscle and all of these things, there were a lot of people out there after that kind of injury could have hung it up. And he didn’t. He kept pushing, and he’s really had a good offseason and hasn’t held back one bit.”
While it will take time for Lyons to return to game-ready shape, having him available for the 2025 season will be very important for the Gators. Outside of Caleb Banks’ experience, the other defensive tackles on the roster are lacking snaps. Getting a guy like Lyons back will only help provide more options for the defense.
Additionally, if he can slowly return to the player he was, his presence will help free up others around him. One of those players is edge rusher Tyreak Sapp, who raved about getting Lyons back for the 2025 season.
“I call him – we gave him a nickname a long time ago -- the junkyard dog,” Sapp said. “Jamari just goes in there and he makes a mess. He makes it easy for the edge guys to make plays. And having Jamari back is going to be a big help. It's always fun to play with Jamari. He's going to push the pocket.”
Florida’s defensive coordinator also believes that Lyons will play a role on defense this year.
“He says he feels great, and he looks outstanding,” Ron Roberts said. “He's a really good player and he'll be an impact football player.”
It is not all physical talent that the Gators are getting back, though. Napier said Lyons has shown great accountability and temperament since returning, too.
“He’s a guy who helps keep everybody accountable. Good temperament. The kind of temperament you want with a defensive lineman,” Napier said.