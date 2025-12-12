Former Gators OC Close to Finding New Home

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Former Florida Gators offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Russ Callaway appears close to landing a new gig, and where he will likely end up is all-too familiar for UF in this coaching cycle.

Callaway, who has been with Florida in various roles since 2022, has emerged as a target for the offensive coordinator role at Tulane, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. He would be the first hire for new Green Wave head coach Will Hall, who just replaced now-Gators head coach Jon Sumrall.

Florida and Tulane are working through the financial arrangement, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Florida Gators offensive coordinator Russ Callaway is close to joining Tulane's staff. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Callaway first joined Florida's staff in 2022 as a defensive intern before being elevated to tight ends coach in 2023. He added a co-offensive coordinator title in 2024 before being the full offensive coordinator in 2025.

Despite being the offensive coordinator, Callaway was never Florida's full-time offensive play-caller, a role held by former head coach Billy Napier and then by quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara after Napier's firing. He was, however, among the main game-planners and leaders on the offensive staff and often helped put together scripted drives.

After Napier's firing, he sat next to O'Hara in the booth to help make play-calling decisions.

Callaway was rumored to potentially be retained by Sumrall due to his ties to new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. Callaway played quarterback at Valdosta State from 2007-10. Faulkner was his position coach for his first two years and offensive coordinator his second season there.

Florida Gators Staff Changes Under Sumrall

Reports of Callaway's departure came just hours before Florida reportedly tabbed former player Phil Trautwein as the offensive line coach, Sumrall's first outside non-coordinator hire.

Trautwein and defensive line coach Gerald Chatman, the lone retention from Napier's staff so far, are the first two non-coordinator assistants on staff alongside defensive coordinator Brad White and Faulkner.

Sumrall also appears close to hiring another offensive staffer after interviewing former Auburn offensive coordinator Derrick Nix across a multi-day visit in Gainesville.

Penn State football offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has been tabbed as the Florida Gators' next offensive line coach. | Dan Rainville/USA Today Network - PA / USA TODAY NETWORK

Meanwhile, former coordinators Ron Roberts (Arkansas) and Russ Callaway (Tulane) as well as former assistants in linebackers coach Robert Bala (James Madison), corners coach Deron Wilson (Arkansas) and special teams coordinator Joe Houston (LSU) have all been tabbed to land at new schools.

Running backs coach Jabbar Juluke is being targeted by both Texas and Kentucky.

Non-retained coaches who have not had their next stops reported include offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Jonathan Decoster as well as receivers coach Billy Gonzales, while other assistants in quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara, edge rushers coach Mike Peterson, safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri and strength and conditioning coordinator Tyler Myles have not had any future plans reported.

After being introduced as the next head coach last week, Sumrall said his staff would have a mix of existing staffers, staffers he worked with at prior stops and staffers he has never worked with before.

"I don't hire a staff off of who are my buddies," he explained. "I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place."

