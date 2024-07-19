Jason Zandamela's Long Road to the Florida Gators
Florida Gators transfer offensive lineman Jason Zandamela sat a year at USC. On the verge of his 19th birthday, the Florida freshman center possesses unreal upside.
While most players enter college with years of experience in the game, Zandamela brings just three years of total American football experience to the table. However, with his athletic traits and vast potential, the Gators made the right decision. Now, how does the Mozambican player fit into the Gators long term?
Origin Story
If you understand where Zandamela grew up, you will comprehend why he left. Mozambique, a country on the southeastern coast of the African continent, endures a brutal history. From the Portuguese colonial period that lasted 477 years, from 1498-1977 to the ensuing civil wars, strife, and authoritarianism.
For as mineral-rich as the land is, the ruling government exhibits morally bankrupt behavior. Hundreds of thousands of Mozambican residents lost their lives, millions forced from their homes. One party, since the country's independence, rules the nation.
The current president sees no issue with eliminating opposition brutally. Mozambique trudges through a rough history, which no one hides. In fact, the nation's flag depicts an AK-47 as one of its symbols. Zanadamela arrived in America in 2020.
Athletic Traits
At six-foot-two and 295 pounds, Zandamela fits into a prototypical size for an interior lineman. However, he possesses above-average power and lower-body explosion. Before choosing football, the USC transfer called rugby his sport of choice.
Under those circumstances, you cannot underestimate Zandamela's toughness. Contact and physical experience will only benefit the freshman. In fact, fighting in the trenches against defensive tackles may seem like a vacation from the rugby scrums that he became accustomed to. From a footwork standpoint, because rugby embraces a wide-open style, the footwork and burst will leap of the film.
Historical Precedent
Now, names like Steve Tasker and Gary Anderson played over a decade in the NFL, each with a rugby background. Haloti Ngata, former Ravens defensive tackle also took to the rugby pitch. However, when discussing Zandamela, only one name feels like the best comparison: Jordan Mailata.
The current Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle never played a down of college football. Yet, through league initiatives and tryouts, the Eagles selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Mailata plays on one of the better offensive lines in the NFL.
Long Plan
If Jason Zandamela can come in and compete for playing time early, great. If he spends 2024 as an apprentice year then play in 2025, also great. Either way, Florida enjoys a blank slate, where they will not need to rid him of bad college habits.
Now, they can focus on the essentials, the basics, getting him prepared for the future. Florida, if they take their time and really mentor/teach Zandamela, they have a player with elite physical gifts on the interior line that could anchor the unit, providing stability.