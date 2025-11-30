What Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer Said About Florida Hiring Jon Sumrall
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A pair of legendary head coaches who coached with the Florida Gators are putting their support behind new head coach Jon Sumrall.
Steve Spurrier (1990-2001) and Urban Meyer (2005-10) have each praised the program for hiring Sumrall, who has led Tulane to back-to-back appearances in the American Conference championship game and has the Green Wave on the cusp of the College Football Playoff.
"I'm 100 percent supportive of the hiring of Coach Sumrall," Spurrier said. "He is an excellent choice and has the track record to prove it. He is a young coach on the way up and certainly has a winning record and produced winning teams. He is coaching in his fourth straight league's championship game Friday night. He's a proven winner and he will bring a little more fire and emotion to our team."
Meyer, meanwhile, was used by Florida in its coaching search and spoke to Sumrall about the job prior to his hiring.
"What a special day for Gator Nation," Meyer said. "Jon is one of the top young coaches in the game. I've studied Coach Sumrall and have gotten to spend some time with him. His teams are tough, physical and he creates a competitive environment. I look forward to getting to know him even more and the special things he will do at Florida."
Multiple former players have also pledged their support for Sumrall's hiring.
Sumrall, who said he will "assemble an incredible staff, including an offensive coordinator" that understands that an explosive offense at Florida "isn't optional - it's mandatory," was praised by former UF quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner for this promise.
"I got the chance to talk with Jon Sumrall and I'm really excited for him to be our new coach!" Wueffel said. "He is a winner. His passion is contagious. He is a great leader of men. And for those offensive minded folks—like me—he understands us and is committed to hiring an elite OC. I'm as excited to be a Gator as I've been in a long time."
Other players who have reacted to the hire include Chris Doering, Brandon Spikes, Ciatric Fason and Jacquez Green.
Sumrall was hired on Sunday to replace the fired Billy Napier as the program pivoted away from Lane Kiffin, who has since left Ole Miss for LSU. Sumrall, 43, is 42-11 across a pair of two-year tenures at Troy, where he won two Sun Belt titles, and at Tulane.
The Green Wave will play North Texas on Friday in the American Conference championship game, where a win would likely propel them to the College Football Playoff. Sumrall will be introduced as Florida's head coach on Monday but will remain at Tulane until their season concludes.
"The University of Florida is one of the premier programs in college football, and it's an incredible honor to serve as the head football coach," Sumrall said. "I believe in building a team rooted in toughness, accountability and a relentless competitive spirit. Florida has everything necessary to compete at the highest level—the resources, the support, the tradition and the passion of Gator Nation. My family and I are excited to get to work."