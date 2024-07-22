Key Florida Gators Roster Updates, Numbers, Weights and Positions
Although the Florida Gators haven’t officially updated its roster on the team website, the Gators’ media guide from the SEC Media Days gave a look at the updated roster heading into the season.
To start, it appears that only one player has made a position change. Freshman offensive lineman Enoch Wangoy is listed as EDGE on the roster.
Additionally, an updated look at the heights and weights of each player was revealed. Of note, defensive lineman Desmond Watson is listed at 447 pounds after being as high as 464 during spring camp.
Finally, new jersey numbers were revealed for three returning players, 12 summer freshman enrollees (including walk-ons) and four summer transfers.
Gators Illustrated has compiled those number changes and notable weight changes below.
New jersey numbers for returning players (including spring participants)
QB Aidan Warner (redshirt freshman, walk-on): 3, from 16 (*shares number with WR Eugene Wilson III)
WR Andy Jean (redshirt freshman): 14, from 6 (*shares number with walk-on QB Parker Leise)
EDGE George Gumbs Jr. (redshirt junior): 34, from 49
New jersey numbers for freshmen (summer enrollees)
TE Amir Jackson (freshman): 7
LB Aaron Chiles (freshman): 8
WR David Schmidt (freshman, walk-on): 33
P Nick Ingles (freshman, walk-on): 38
K Brandon Rabasco (freshman, walk-on): 40
LB Matthew Kade (freshman, walk-on): 42
EDGE Charles Emmanuel (freshman, walk-on): 55
EDGE Titus Bullard (freshman, walk-on): 59
OL Mark Faircloth (freshman, walk-on): 76
OL Marcus Mascoll (freshman): 78
EDGE Enoch Wangoy (freshman): 79
TE Dawson Johnson (freshman, walk-on): 81
New jersey numbers for transfers (summer enrollees)
WR Elijhah Badger (senior): 6
DB Cormani McClain (redshirt freshman, walk-on): 25
OL Jason Zandamela (freshman): 50
TE Caleb Rillos (senior, walk-on): 82
Notable weight changes
DL Michai Boireau (freshman): 358 pounds (-24)
OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (redshirt senior): 322 pounds (+7)
OL Damieon George Jr. (redshirt senior): 348 pounds (-14)
DL Cam Jackson (senior): 357 pounds (-17)
WR Andy Jean (redshirt freshman): 183 pounds (-8)
OL Caden Jones (redshirt freshman): 328 pounds (-18)
DL Jamari Lyons (redshirt sophomore): 304 pounds (+6)
EDGE LJ McCray (freshman): 264 pounds (-10)
OL Noel Portnjagin (freshman): 315 pounds (-7)
OL Jake Slaughter (redshirt junior): 302 pounds (+5)
OL Kamryn Waites (redshirt junior): 341 pounds (-9)
OL Christian Williams (redshirt sophomore): 291 pounds (-13)
LB Derek Wingo (senior): 234 (-8)
Notable summer enrollee heights/weights
WR Elijhah Badger (senior): 6-1, 188
LB Aaron Chiles (freshman): 6-2.5, 235
TE Amir Jackson (freshman): 6-4.75, 224
OL Marcus Mascoll (freshman): 6-4.75, 300
DB Cormani McClain (redshirt freshman, walk-on): 6-1.5, 169
EDGE Enoch Wangoy (freshman): 6-7, 326
OL Jason Zandamela (freshman): 6-2.75, 310