Kicker Trey Smack Sets Himself Apart in Gators History Books
In a deep history of talented Florida Gators kickers, Trey Smack now stands alone as the most successful kicker from distance to don the orange and blue.
In the Gators' loss to rival Georgia Saturday, Smack’s fourth-quarter go-ahead 54-yard field goal officially put him with the most career kicks of 50 yards or more in Florida history, once held by Caleb Sturgis with eight. The senior surpassed Sturgis while having appeared in 24 fewer career games.
“A 50-yarder is like a PAT to me…I have more room to work with the ball when I have that much space because the ball will travel a little bit more on the way down than it would at the apex.” Smack said of his success from deep. “I feel like I expect to make everyone.”
As a Gator, Smack has made 49 of his 59 field goal attempts, with a career-long from 56 yards against Long Island this year, tied for the second-longest make in Florida history. Despite opening the season with an uncharacteristic three misses in one game, he has yet to miss another kick this season, now 14 for 17 on the year.
“It was a good learning opportunity for me,” Smack said of the early struggles. “I think, going in there, missing three kicks is not fun, so having a bounce back week and kind of going out there and saying, hey, you know what, let’s go have fun this season, we’ll keep doing that.”
While he has been one of the more consistent kickers in all of college football during his three seasons kicking field goals for the Gators, Smack’s first game struggle added adversity that only seemed to make him better and more focused on the year.
“Sometimes that’s just how it’s going to go…I’m still bouncing back.” Smack said. “I’m still recovering from the game, but it’s kind of a new edge, I have a new edge from just that game.”
With his name now etched in Florida history, the senior will have four more games to finish out a very successful career with the Gators. He currently sits with the third most field goal makes in Gators history, just two behind Evan McPherson, as well as fourth in total points and fifth in field goal percentage.
“I’m just doing whatever I can for this university,” Smack said. “We play for the patch and then we honor the name on our back.”