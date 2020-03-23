NCAA.com Reveals 2020 Preseason Top 25; Florida Ranks Top 10

Upon finishing the 2019-20 season, the Florida Gators football team looked to be on the fast-track for the top up-and-coming team in the country. Ranked sixth by the Associated Press in the publications final poll of the season, Florida enters the 2020-21 season with high expectations.

Yesterday, NCAA.com's Wayne Staats revealed his very own way-too-early preseason top-25 rankings, which included Florida slotted at No. 9. The official AP preseason poll is expected in August.

Here is Saats' analysis:

Yes, the Gators have to solve rival Georgia. But Florida has gone 10-3 and 11-2 in Dan Mullen's first two seasons, including a pair of New Year's Six wins. QB Kyle Trask took over for the injured Feleipe Franks and looked great with his 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Next season could very well be the time the Gators return to the SEC East perch.

Ranked ahead of Florida, from No. 8 to No. 1, are as follows: Penn State (11-2), Oklahoma (12-2), Oregon (12-2), Georgia (12-2), LSU (15-0), Alabama (11-2), Ohio State (13-1), and Clemson (14-1).

Saats is correct in that the Gators struggle mightily against the Georgia Bulldogs. Florida has been unable to best their arch-rival since 2016 when the No. 14 Gators defeated the unranked Bulldogs 24-10. Since then, however, the Gators have been defeated by a combined score of 102-31.

If the Gators are to get to the promised land that is the College Football Playoffs - which is seemingly the expectation this season -, they'll first need to show they can defeat one of their most long-standing rivals.

Last season, the Gators ranked No. 8 in the AP's preseason top-25, however, with the rise of teams such as Penn State and Oregon, it is possible Saats' rankings could become reality. While the Gators almost assuredly will be even better in 2020, there are a lot of unknowns due to the vast majority of long-time key contributors leaving the team due to graduation or early due to the NFL Draft.

No longer on the team are veteran wide receivers Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Tyrie Cleveland, and Josh Hammond, who combined for 1871 receiving yards in 2019 - about 48% of the team's receiving production.

There will be a battle for the running back position during fall camp after running back Lamical Perine also graduated. What propels Florida is not only the leadership of Gators head coach Dan Mullen, but the suspected growth of key players on both sides of the gridiron, including the team's young, but talented offensive line.

One aspect of Saats' evaluation is due to the quarterback position. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask is expected to be the SEC's top-rated quarterback during the 2020 season. Not only due to his performance last season, but also due to his experience. Teams such as Georgia and LSU will be featuring new quarterbacks in 2020, while Auburn will be fielding a young, inconsistent yet talented quarterback in sophomore Bo Nix.

Ultimately, the Gators will need to continue to move up the ranks of the SEC in order to gain the respect of pundits. Their first opportunity to do so should come in week six against the LSU Tigers , a team full of mystery, however freshly coming off of a National Championship victory.