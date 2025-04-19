Former NFL Pro Bowler, Bengals Legend Meets Gators Wide Receiver
A longtime NFL Pro Bowler took the time to reach out to an incoming freshman wide receiver while in town for a track meet. Six-time Pro Bowler and Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor member Chad Ochocinco Johnson met up with Vernell Brown III.
He tagged Brown, and put out a message on Twitter/X asking to meet him while he's in Gainesville. This tweeted has been slightly modified for print.
"Hi, my name is Chad. I played football, and I was okay at it. They said you’re the man at the wide reciver position at Florida, so I want a picture and stuff. I’ll be at the track if you’re free for a fan."
Brown replied 45 minutes later saying he would come find him.
The two posed for a picture that Johnson posted on his X account.
Johnson was an NFL wide receiver from 2001 to 2012. Along with his six Pro Bowl nods, he was named First Team All-Pro twice and received Second Team All-Pro recognition as well. He led the league in receiving yards in 2006 and had seven seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards. He finished his career with 11,059 receiving yards and 67 receiving touchdowns.
He's a Florida native, born and raised in Miami.
Brown is the Gators top incoming freshman from the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He's ranked as the No. 34 player in the country and a top-five player at his position.
His familiy has deep roots with Florida football, with the team calling him a "triple legacy."
His dad, Vernell Brown II, played for the Gators from 2001 to 2005, and his grandson, Vernell Brown Sr. from 1982 to 1985. His uncle, Vincent Brown, was a member of the 2008 Gators team that won the national championship.